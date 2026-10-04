India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Made In Jest’: Sanjay Dutt Issues Clarification Over ‘Can’t Find Peace In India’ Remarks

‘Made In Jest’: Sanjay Dutt Issues Clarification Over ‘Can’t Find Peace In India’ Remarks

Sanjay Dutt clarified his remarks, saying they were meant as light-hearted humour and never intended to hurt or disrespect any individual, community or institution.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dutt revived Munna Bhai as PM for satirical show.

Sanjay Dutt has issued a clarification after remarks made during an appearance as his Munna Bhai character drew attention and were interpreted as offensive. Dutt said it was never his intention to hurt, offend or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community or institution. He explained that the remarks were part of a conversation designed to be light-hearted and humorous, drawing on the satire and warmth associated with Munna Bhai. 

Dutt Clarifies Remarks

Dutt said it was never his intention to hurt, offend or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community or institution.

He referred to “Gandhigiri”, which became associated with the Munna Bhai franchise. Dutt said the concept was intended to convey “love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill”. He added that his words had been interpreted outside their context.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt As Munna Bhai Takes Aim At PM Modi, Says 'Can't Feel Peace' In India

Munna Bhai Context

The clarification follows Dutt’s appearance during a Gandhi Jayanti special of Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite, where he revived his Munna Bhai persona as a prime minister. The segment used humour, political satire and references to Mahatma Gandhi.

During the appearance, Dutt spoke about peace in India, saying he could not feel the sense of peace he believed the country should have. He joked, while portraying the fictional prime minister, about not travelling abroad to celebrate taking office, a remark presented as an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dutt also invoked Gandhi’s three monkeys, questioning whether people should ignore wrongdoing. He suggested that a “fourth monkey” was needed to address what was wrong rather than see, hear or speak no evil.

Also Read: ‘Trump Should Learn Gandhigiri’: Sanjay Dutt Urges Trump To ‘Export Love’ Instead Of Missiles, Ends Message In Marathi

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 04 Oct 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Gandhigiri Sanjay Dutt On PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Bigg Boss 6' Fame Imam Siddique Calls Salman Khan’s Remark ‘Defamatory’, Seeks Clarification
'Bigg Boss 6' Fame Imam Siddique Calls Salman Khan’s Remark ‘Defamatory’, Seeks Clarification
Celebrities
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina Refuses To Answer Question About Komal Rani Swarnkar
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina Refuses To Answer Question About Komal Rani Swarnkar
Celebrities
Winter Fashion 2026: 7 Stylish Sweaters Women Can Choose Over Hoodies This Season
Winter Fashion 2026: 7 Stylish Sweaters Women Can Choose Over Hoodies This Season
Celebrities
Javed Akhtar Went 3 Days Without Food, Slept On Footpaths: Shabana Azmi Recalls His Early Struggle
Javed Akhtar Went 3 Days Without Food, Slept On Footpaths: Shabana Azmi Recalls His Early Struggle
Advertisement

Videos

India Breaking: Day 2 of ‘Save Democracy’ March Sees Protests Across Cities Over EC Row
Mumbai Breaking: Thackeray Brothers March Against EC, Target CEC Over Voter Irregularities
UP Politics: Imran Masood Made Congress Working President, Rift With SP Widens
Aviation Breaking: Pilot Saves 174 Lives After Mid-Air Attack on Flydubai Flight
Uttarakhand Breaking: Long Weekend Rush Triggers Massive Traffic Jams in Hill Stations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget