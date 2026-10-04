‘Made In Jest’: Sanjay Dutt Issues Clarification Over ‘Can’t Find Peace In India’ Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dutt revived Munna Bhai as PM for satirical show.

Sanjay Dutt has issued a clarification after remarks made during an appearance as his Munna Bhai character drew attention and were interpreted as offensive. Dutt said it was never his intention to hurt, offend or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community or institution. He explained that the remarks were part of a conversation designed to be light-hearted and humorous, drawing on the satire and warmth associated with Munna Bhai.

Dutt Clarifies Remarks

Dutt said it was never his intention to hurt, offend or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community or institution.

I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 4, 2026

He referred to “Gandhigiri”, which became associated with the Munna Bhai franchise. Dutt said the concept was intended to convey “love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill”. He added that his words had been interpreted outside their context.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt As Munna Bhai Takes Aim At PM Modi, Says 'Can't Feel Peace' In India

Munna Bhai Context

The clarification follows Dutt’s appearance during a Gandhi Jayanti special of Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite, where he revived his Munna Bhai persona as a prime minister. The segment used humour, political satire and references to Mahatma Gandhi.

During the appearance, Dutt spoke about peace in India, saying he could not feel the sense of peace he believed the country should have. He joked, while portraying the fictional prime minister, about not travelling abroad to celebrate taking office, a remark presented as an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dutt also invoked Gandhi’s three monkeys, questioning whether people should ignore wrongdoing. He suggested that a “fourth monkey” was needed to address what was wrong rather than see, hear or speak no evil.

Also Read: ‘Trump Should Learn Gandhigiri’: Sanjay Dutt Urges Trump To ‘Export Love’ Instead Of Missiles, Ends Message In Marathi