Sanjay Dutt As Munna Bhai Takes Aim At PM Modi, Says 'Can't Feel Peace' In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Dutt reprised Munna Bhai as a fictional prime minister.

He expressed concern over India's missing sense of peace.

Fictional PM act subtly satirized leaders, avoiding foreign travel.

Dutt questioned Gandhi's 'three monkeys,' advocating for intervention.

Sanjay Dutt brought back his Munna Bhai persona for a Gandhi Jayanti special of Shekhar Suman's Shekhar Tonite. He turned a five-minute imaginery stint as Prime Minister into a sharp blend of humour, political satire and references to Mahatama Gandhi. During the appearance, Dutt also spoke about his concerns over the sense of peace in India and addressed PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump through his fictional PM act.

Sanjay Dutt Says He 'Can't Feel Peace' In India

Before stepping into the role of a fictional prime minister, Dutt spoke about India and its people. The actor said he wished the country could regain the sense of peace he felt was missing.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt: "Ek peace hona chahiye, I can’t feel that peace anymore in India." But what kind of "peace" is he talking about? If there is no peace in India, then where is it? In our neighbouring countries? https://t.co/IKl8xHK3eJ — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 3, 2026

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Sanjay Dutt Turns Munna Bhai Into PM Modi

Dutt immediately adopted the slang and mannerisms associated with Munna Bhai as he addressed the country in his imagined role.

“Chalo desh mein kuch to chal rehla hai. Mere pyaare deshwasiyo, aaj apun aapka PM banke khub khush hua. Bole to body mein ajeeb type ka tarang daud re la hai. Bole to itna bada desh hai, itne saare log hain aur ab hum sabki zimmedari apun ke upar." [My dear countrymen, today I am very happy to have become your PM. There is a strange kind of energy running through my body. This is such a huge country, there are so many people, and now the responsibility of all of them is on me.]

He then joked that his first celebration as PM wouldn't involve travelling abroad, a remark that was presented as an indirect reference to Modi.

“Lekin aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega." [But you people don’t have to worry at all. I am not going abroad to celebrate this happiness. I will stay right here, among all of you. Otherwise, how will there be a connection between the PM and the people?]

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'Aaj Ek Chautha Bandar Bhi Mangta Hai'

Gandhian philosophy soon became another central theme of Dutt’s mock address. Referring to the familiar three monkeys associated with Gandhi, the actor questioned whether simply ignoring wrongdoing was enough.

He said, “Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega?" [I really believe in Gandhi ji. Everyone knows his three monkeys, don’t see evil, don’t hear evil, don’t speak evil. But today I want a fourth monkey too. If someone sees something wrong, who will correct it?]

He followed it with another tongue-in-cheek remark.

The actor added, “Teeno bandar aankh, kaan, munh band karke baith jayega to desh kaise chalega?" [If all three monkeys sit with their eyes, ears and mouths shut, then how will the country function?]