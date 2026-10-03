Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sanjay Dutt humorously advised Trump against attacking nations.

He advocated GandhiGiri, replacing aggression with conversations, flowers, tea.

Dutt suggested offering gola or praise instead of threats/tariffs.

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently appeared on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite, where he delivered a humorous Gandhi Jayanti-themed message aimed at US President Donald Trump. Speaking in his trademark Mumbai-style Hindi, Dutt joked about Trump’s approach to international conflicts, missiles and tariffs. He imagined meeting the US president and explaining why “sab par hamla nahi karne ka”. The actor’s monologue then shifted towards GandhiGiri, suggesting that arguments could be settled with conversations, flowers, tea and even a plate of gola instead of threats or violence. His comments added a comic twist to the episode’s Gandhi Jayanti theme.

Trump And GandhiGiri

Imagining himself travelling to America to meet Trump, Sanjay Dutt said he would politely explain that the US president should avoid attacking other countries.

Sanjay Dutt Very Badly Roasted To Donald Trump For His Unnecessary Attacks 😭



This Was The Best Paisa Wasool, Sorry Time Wasool Episode, Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai Literally Nailed It 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zr6k5VAzij — Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) October 2, 2026

“Apun unko ekdum vinamrata se samjhayega ki, mamu sab par hamla-hamla nahi karne ka. Duniya ki vaat nahi lagane ka!” Dutt then joked about the possible chain reaction of one country attacking another. He questioned how world peace could follow repeated conflicts, saying, “Apun bolta hai, itna lafda karne ke baad peace kahan se aayega bhai?”

He compared peace to something that cannot simply be ordered or delivered instantly. According to his humorous take, peace has to come through love, while love can be encouraged through “Gandhigiri”.

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‘Missile Nahin, Pyaar Export Karne Ka’

Dutt’s imagined advice to Trump focused on replacing aggression with gestures of peace. He joked that instead of sending missiles, countries could send flowers.

“Kahin missile bhejne ka mann kare na, toh pehle se bada sa guldasta bhejne ka.” He also suggested inviting someone home instead of issuing threats and resolving disagreements over tea."Kisi ko dhamki dene ka mann kare na, toh use phone karke ghar bula lene ka. Aur chai peete-peete baat ko suljha lene ka, bas!”

Taking the joke further, Dutt suggested offering a traditional Indian treat instead of firing at someone: “Kisi pe goli chalane ka mann kare na, toh usse gola khilane ka. Kala khatta ka gola!”

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From Tariff To Tareef

Dutt also turned his attention to Trump’s repeated focus on tariffs, using a play on words to deliver another punchline. “Aur Trump mamu, ye aapka din-raat kya tariff-tariff-tariff-tariff laga ke rakha hai?” He then suggested that Trump should stop focusing on tariffs and start praising people instead.

“Abhi tariff chhod na yaar. Ab logon ka tareef karna chaalu kar. Phir tumko idhar sukoon milega, idhar!”The segment ended with Dutt extending his comic message of peace before signing off with "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”