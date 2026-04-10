Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes industry hypocrisy regarding 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Vanga defends the film, praising director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

Aditya Dhar responds with respect, acknowledging Vanga's support and conviction.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' achieves significant box office success globally.

A single social media post has set the tone for one of the most talked-about industry conversations right now. When Sandeep Reddy Vanga publicly defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge, his words didn’t just counter critics, they ignited a wider debate. And soon after, director Aditya Dhar stepped in with a response that added an emotional layer.

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Vanga Calls Out ‘Selective Outrage’ Around Dhurandhar 2

Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.

Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026

After watching the film in Hyderabad with Prabhas, Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts, and he didn’t hold back.

“Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda…… strange times. COMING TO THE POINT….. I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega… Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega…. poora khet jalana padega. Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night…. Outstanding film."

The filmmaker strongly criticised what he described as hypocrisy within the industry, while also praising both Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh.

Aditya Dhar’s Emotional Reply Wins Attention

Mere Pyaare Sandeep,

I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect.

I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise.

That kind of… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 9, 2026

Vanga’s words didn’t go unnoticed. In a heartfelt response, Aditya Dhar acknowledged the praise and the sentiment behind it, signalling mutual respect between the two filmmakers.

“Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There's a real honesty and belief in that and it's something I truly respect. I've always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it. Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir!”

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with many seeing it as the beginning of a strong creative camaraderie.

Not the First Time Vanga Backed The Franchise

DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) December 20, 2025

This isn’t a one-off endorsement. When the first Dhurandhar film released in December 2025, Vanga had publicly praised its storytelling and performances. Dhar had responded warmly back then too.

Dhurandhar 2 Continues Its Box Office Run

Released on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a major commercial success. Mounted on a large scale and featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film has maintained strong momentum at the box office.

With a worldwide gross of Rs 1,653.67 crore and counting, the film is inching closer to breaking more records, further cementing the franchise’s position among India’s biggest cinematic successes.