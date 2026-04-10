Sandeep Reddy Vanga publicly defended the film, sparking a wider industry discussion by countering critics and calling out perceived hypocrisy.
'Poora Khet Jalana Padega': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams ‘Propaganda’ Tag On Dhurandhar 2; Aditya Dhar Reacts
Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends Dhurandhar 2 against ‘propaganda’ claims, while Aditya Dhar responds with an emotional message. Here’s what exactly happened.
- Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes industry hypocrisy regarding 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
- Vanga defends the film, praising director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.
- Aditya Dhar responds with respect, acknowledging Vanga's support and conviction.
- 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' achieves significant box office success globally.
A single social media post has set the tone for one of the most talked-about industry conversations right now. When Sandeep Reddy Vanga publicly defended Dhurandhar: The Revenge, his words didn’t just counter critics, they ignited a wider debate. And soon after, director Aditya Dhar stepped in with a response that added an emotional layer.
ALSO READ: Aditya Dhar Thanks 6 People Behind Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2 Success
Vanga Calls Out ‘Selective Outrage’ Around Dhurandhar 2
Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026
Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.…
After watching the film in Hyderabad with Prabhas, Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts, and he didn’t hold back.
“Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda…… strange times. COMING TO THE POINT….. I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega… Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega…. poora khet jalana padega. Watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge last night…. Outstanding film."
The filmmaker strongly criticised what he described as hypocrisy within the industry, while also praising both Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh.
Aditya Dhar’s Emotional Reply Wins Attention
Mere Pyaare Sandeep,— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 9, 2026
I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect.
I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise.
That kind of…
Vanga’s words didn’t go unnoticed. In a heartfelt response, Aditya Dhar acknowledged the praise and the sentiment behind it, signalling mutual respect between the two filmmakers.
“Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There's a real honesty and belief in that and it's something I truly respect. I've always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it. Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir!”
The exchange quickly gained traction online, with many seeing it as the beginning of a strong creative camaraderie.
Not the First Time Vanga Backed The Franchise
DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna…— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) December 20, 2025
This isn’t a one-off endorsement. When the first Dhurandhar film released in December 2025, Vanga had publicly praised its storytelling and performances. Dhar had responded warmly back then too.
Dhurandhar 2 Continues Its Box Office Run
Released on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a major commercial success. Mounted on a large scale and featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film has maintained strong momentum at the box office.
With a worldwide gross of Rs 1,653.67 crore and counting, the film is inching closer to breaking more records, further cementing the franchise’s position among India’s biggest cinematic successes.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What ignited the debate surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
How did Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticize the industry?
Vanga accused some industry members of selective outrage, stating they built careers on propaganda but now mock Dhurandhar, questioning when truth became labeled as propaganda.
What was Aditya Dhar's response to Vanga's defense?
Aditya Dhar responded emotionally, expressing respect for Vanga's honesty and his unwavering support for his cinema, encouraging others to trust their voice.
Is this the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has supported the Dhurandhar franchise?
No, Vanga also publicly praised the first Dhurandhar film upon its release in December 2025 for its storytelling and performances.
What is the current box office performance of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge?
The film, released on March 19, 2026, is a major commercial success with a worldwide gross of Rs 1,653.67 crore and counting, nearing record-breaking numbers.