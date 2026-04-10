Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Gopal Varma celebrated birthday with film fraternity attendees.

Filmmaker shared Instagram photo cutting cake humorously.

Kangana Ranaut praised Varma's cinema contribution and graciousness.

Social media users lauded Varma, anticipating new film.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma celebrated his 64th birthday on April 7 with a party attended by several people from the film fraternity. Among those present were actors Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Bajpayee, and Genelia Deshmukh.

On April 9, Varma shared a photo on Instagram capturing a moment just before cutting his birthday cake.

Ram Gopal Varma Shares ‘Cake Murder’ Moment

In the photo, Varma is seen holding a knife while people around him appear to be singing the birthday song. He referred to the moment humoursly and wrote, “Stabbing my past with a knife called Dhurandhar 2.”

STABBING my PAST with a KNIFE called #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/nM8niWGnlv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 9, 2026

Kangana Ranaut’s Comment On Ram Gopal Varma’s Post

The post drew reactions from several people, including actor and politician Kangana Ranaut. She not only thanked Varma for his contribution to Indian cinema but also for appreciating the work of other filmmakers.

“Sir, your work and films have greatly contributed to our cinema and people’s lives, the time they enjoyed with their friends and families in the theatres, we didn’t have cinemas in our small village but we too saw your films on DVD players in those days and day dreamed about mumbai and various aspects that your cinema revealed to our tender minds at that impressionable stage,” she expressed.

She wrote that his films have had a significant impact on audiences and their experiences in theatres. Ranaut also appreciated that Varma continues to openly acknowledge and praise the work of other filmmakers and called the gesture “gracious”.

In the next line, which she completed with a folded hand emoji, she wrote, “You have made our lives/experiences richer through your stories, today also you never shy away from appreciating others work which is very gracious of you, thanks.”

Sir your work and films have greatly contributed to our cinema and people’s lives, the time they enjoyed with their friends and families in the theatres, we didn’t have cinemas in our small village but we too saw your films on DVD players in those days and day dreamed about… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 9, 2026

In response to this, the filmmaker thanked the actress for making him feel “making him feel ancient”.

“Hey Kangana, thank you for making me feel ancient. Jokes apart, I truly appreciate your words and the feelings you have expressed and will strive to create more such films now...Thank you once again!”

How Did Social Media Users React?

“The legend who redefined Indian cinema is back! Can’t wait to see how Dhurandhar2 carves out its own legacy. Happy Birthday, Sir!” commented one socia media user.

Another added, “Make your NEXT MOVIE with a THOUGHT called Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

“I still cherish 'Shiva's brilliance which I watched in my high school days. Movies keep coming and going, however some stay etched in our mind for life,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “You're so humble sir. Only a person without ego would say so.”