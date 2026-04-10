Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zubeen Garg's wife voted, recalling shared voting tradition with late husband.

She expressed hope for justice in Zubeen Garg's death case.

Garima Saikia Garg urged citizens to vote despite personal hardships.

Zubeen Garg's death was ruled accidental drowning by Singapore court.

Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, cast her vote in Assam on Thursday. After voting, she spoke to the media and got emotional. Garima shared that she usually went to vote with Zubeen.

She also expressed hope for justice in Zubeen’s death case. While talking to the media, Garima said she is not doing well. A video shared on ANI shows her saying that she was discharged from the hospital just a day ago.

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Zubeen Garg’s wife gets emotional

“I always used to come to vote with Zubeen, but now… It is everyone’s responsibility to come and vote. Voting is our duty, so I came here despite not feeling well,” she said. When asked about Zubeen Garg, she added, “We are constantly fighting for justice for him. We hope there will be some result soon and justice will be served.”

However, when she was asked more questions, she said she was unwell and couldn’t speak much. During this, her sister also requested the media not to ask too many questions.

For context, Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival.

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Initially, there were claims that his death might be a conspiracy. However, in March this year, Singapore’s State Coroner’s Court ruled out any conspiracy. State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said that Zubeen died due to accidental drowning, and there was no reason to go against the police investigation. The police had also called it a tragic accident.

Despite the emotional moment, Garima also urged people to step out and vote, saying that civic duty should not be ignored, even during personal hardships.

About Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg was one of the most popular voices from Assam, known for his contribution to Assamese music as well as Bollywood. Over the years, he sang in multiple languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and more, earning a massive fan following. Apart from singing, he was also a composer, lyricist, and filmmaker, making him a versatile figure in the Indian music industry.