Sanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post Shared Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television actress Sanchita Ugale found dead at her residence.

She shared cheerful Instagram reel hours before her death.

Fans flooded her final post with tributes and condolences.

Police investigation underway; death circumstances remain unclear.

The sudden death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has left fans and colleagues stunned. The actor, known for her appearances in popular television shows and films, was found dead at her residence on 14 June. As tributes continue to pour in, attention has turned to her final Instagram post, shared only a short time before the tragic incident.

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Actress Shared A Reel Shortly Before Her Death

Sanchita Ugale had built a loyal following through her work on television and her active presence on social media. Viewers recognised her from shows such as Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. She had also appeared in the blockbuster film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

The actress shared an Instagram reel a few hours before the incident. The video, which has since gained significant attention online, showed her appearing cheerful and relaxed.

Dressed in a peach-pink traditional outfit, Sanchita was seen lip-syncing to the classic song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja. In another segment of the reel, she also appeared to perform to the popular track Radha. Holding the camera close to her face, she smiled, danced and delivered playful expressions throughout the clip.

The post was accompanied by the caption, "Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita Ugale (@sanchita_ugale)

Fans Flood Her Last Post With Tributes

Following reports of her death, the comments section of the reel was quickly filled with messages of grief, disbelief and condolences. Many followers expressed shock, while others remembered her performances on screen and paid tribute to her talent.

What initially appeared to be an ordinary social media update has now become a poignant reminder of the actress's final appearance on social media.

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Police Investigation Underway

Reports indicate that Sanchita lived with her parents and younger sister in the Achole area of Nalasopara East. She was reportedly alone at home when the incident occurred.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)