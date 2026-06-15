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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post Shared Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral

Sanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post Shared Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral

Television actress Sanchita Ugale’s last Instagram reel has gone viral. Fans are mourning the actress, who appeared cheerful in a video shared shortly before the tragic incident.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Television actress Sanchita Ugale found dead at her residence.
  • She shared cheerful Instagram reel hours before her death.
  • Fans flooded her final post with tributes and condolences.
  • Police investigation underway; death circumstances remain unclear.

The sudden death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has left fans and colleagues stunned. The actor, known for her appearances in popular television shows and films, was found dead at her residence on 14 June. As tributes continue to pour in, attention has turned to her final Instagram post, shared only a short time before the tragic incident.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sanchita Ugale? Kumkum Bhagya Actress Found Dead At Home

Actress Shared A Reel Shortly Before Her Death

Sanchita Ugale had built a loyal following through her work on television and her active presence on social media. Viewers recognised her from shows such as Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. She had also appeared in the blockbuster film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

The actress shared an Instagram reel a few hours before the incident. The video, which has since gained significant attention online, showed her appearing cheerful and relaxed.

Dressed in a peach-pink traditional outfit, Sanchita was seen lip-syncing to the classic song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja. In another segment of the reel, she also appeared to perform to the popular track Radha. Holding the camera close to her face, she smiled, danced and delivered playful expressions throughout the clip.

The post was accompanied by the caption, "Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanchita Ugale (@sanchita_ugale)

Fans Flood Her Last Post With Tributes

Following reports of her death, the comments section of the reel was quickly filled with messages of grief, disbelief and condolences. Many followers expressed shock, while others remembered her performances on screen and paid tribute to her talent.

What initially appeared to be an ordinary social media update has now become a poignant reminder of the actress's final appearance on social media.

ALSO READ: 10 TV Stars Who Died By Suicide: Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Pratyusha Banerjee And More

Police Investigation Underway

Reports indicate that Sanchita lived with her parents and younger sister in the Achole area of Nalasopara East. She was reportedly alone at home when the incident occurred.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sanchita Ugale?

Sanchita Ugale was a television actress known for her roles in popular shows like

When and where was Sanchita Ugale found dead?

Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence on June 14. She lived with her family in the Achole area of Nalasopara East.

What was Sanchita Ugale's final social media post about?

A few hours before her death, Sanchita Ugale shared an Instagram reel. In the video, she appeared cheerful, lip-syncing to classic songs and performing.

Is the cause of Sanchita Ugale's death known?

The exact circumstances surrounding Sanchita Ugale's death are currently unclear. Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment Television News Celebrity News Sanchita Ugale Sanchita Ugale Death Sanchita Ugale Last Instagram Post
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