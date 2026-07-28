Delhi Protest Violence: 989 Protesters Had Criminal Records, 101 With Murder Charges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Parliament march was unpermitted; police used force.

Delhi Police have found that 989 of the 2,873 people examined in connection with violence during protesters’ march towards Parliament on July 20 had criminal antecedents in serious offences, according to a report submitted by Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to the government.

The police investigation found that 101 people facing murder cases, 284 accused in dacoity and robbery cases, and 92 people booked in sexual assault and other offences against women and children were among those allegedly involved in the violence, repoted The Times of India.

Police said their investigation identified suspects who allegedly attacked personnel, threw stones, damaged government vehicles and vandalised public property during the protest. Sources said action, including arrests and further investigation, is likely to continue against those with criminal histories, while cases against students are expected to be dropped.

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Police Examined 2,873 People After July 20 Violence

According to the report, police identified the suspects using facial recognition system (FRS) cameras, CCTV footage and videos recorded by police personnel and members of the public.

Investigators also tracked several suspects in areas where the violence took place and identified individuals who were allegedly involved in attacks on police personnel and damage to public property.

The report said a “considerable number” of people present at or around the protest sites were not simply individuals with isolated criminal records. Police alleged that several were habitual or repeat offenders with previous involvement in serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery, rape, offences against women, violations of the Arms Act, kidnapping, snatching and narcotics-related offences.

The findings included 61 people linked to rape cases, 25 accused in molestation cases and six booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The list also included 229 people booked under the Arms Act, 135 in snatching cases, 19 in kidnapping cases and 67 in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Several Suspects Had Multiple Criminal Cases

The police report also highlighted the previous criminal records of several people identified during the investigation.

Of the 101 people with murder cases against them, 42 had allegedly been involved in two or more criminal cases. Twelve had criminal histories involving at least 10 cases. Similarly, among the 62 people accused in attempted murder cases, 25 had multiple cases registered against them.

Of the 284 people linked to dacoity and robbery cases, 155 had allegedly been involved in two or more criminal cases. This group included 31 people whose criminal histories extended to at least 10 cases.

Police also identified repeat offenders among those accused in cases involving sexual offences and narcotics. Eight of those linked to rape cases had multiple criminal cases, while six accused in molestation cases and nine people booked under the NDPS Act were also found to have previous cases.

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Police Say March To Parliament Was Not Permitted

According to the report, permission had been granted only for a protest at Jantar Mantar and not for a march towards Parliament.

A senior police officer said protesters nevertheless breached barricades and moved close to Parliament, putting the security apparatus under significant pressure.

Police have maintained that force was used only after repeated warnings were ignored and protesters continued to cross successive barricades. The force also said senior officers exercised restraint for a considerable period despite several of them allegedly being assaulted and injured during the violence.