These tragic deaths have sparked concerns about mental health pressures, emotional struggles, and financial stress within the entertainment industry, prompting calls for support.
10 TV Stars Who Died By Suicide: Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Pratyusha Banerjee And More
From Tunisha Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput to Vaishali Thakkar and Pratyusha Banerjee, several television stars died tragically over the years, sparking conversations around mental health.
- Many TV actor deaths raised mental health concerns in showbiz.
- Tunisha Sharma, Sushant Rajput, and others died tragically.
- Financial strain, depression, harassment often preceded these deaths.
The deaths of several television actors over the years have shocked fans and raised concerns about mental health pressures in the entertainment industry. From young rising stars to well-known television faces, many tragic incidents left the country searching for answers. Following reports of actor Tunisha Sharma’s death, conversations around emotional struggles, financial stress and mental health in showbiz resurfaced. Here is a look at some popular TV stars whose deaths deeply impacted audiences across India.
TV Actors Who Died By Suicide
Sanchita Ugale
Sanchita Ugale, 30, rose to recognition through her role in Kumkum Bhagya. Found dead at her Mumbai home, her passing has been reported as a suicide. Colleagues and fans expressed shock and sorrow, while authorities investigate. Her death has prompted calls for sensitivity and support for those struggling in the industry.
Tunisha Sharma
The alleged suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma in December 2022 once again highlighted the emotional and professional struggles many actors face in the entertainment industry. The 21-year-old actor reportedly died on the set of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Mumbai. As reported by the publication, Sharma had gone to a washroom during shooting and was later found hanging after crew members broke open the door.
ALSO READ | Who Was Sanchita Ugale? Kumkum Bhagya Actress Found Dead At Home
Sushant Singh Rajput
The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 sent shockwaves across the country. Before becoming a Bollywood star, Rajput had gained popularity through the television show Pavitra Rishta. According to Deccan Herald, his death sparked nationwide discussions around mental health.
Vaishali Thakkar
TV actor Vaishali Thakkar, known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was found dead at her home in Indore in October 2022. As reported, a suicide note allegedly revealed she had been mentally harassed by a neighbour for over two years.
ALSO READ | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar Completes 25 Years; Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT
Kushal Punjabi
Actor Kushal Punjabi, known for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Ishq Mein Marjawan, died in December 2019 at the age of 42. Deccan Herald reported that he had been struggling with depression, and a note recovered after his death mentioned his belongings being left to family members.
Financial Stress, Depression And Personal Struggles
Several actors reportedly struggled with emotional or financial hardships. Sejal Sharma was found dead at her Mumbai residence in January 2020 after her show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji ended. A note reportedly said no one should be blamed for her death. Actor Manmeet Grewal died in May 2020, reportedly facing financial pressure during the COVID-19 period. Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta also reportedly struggled with lockdown-related financial stress before she died in 2020. TV actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence in August 2020.
Actor Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for Balika Vadhu, died in April 2016. According to the report, her parents had accused her boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, of abetting her suicide.
Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What concerns have the deaths of several TV actors raised?
Which prominent TV actors are mentioned as having died by suicide?
The article highlights actors like Sanchita Ugale, Tunisha Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vaishali Thakkar, and Kushal Punjabi whose deaths were reported as suicide.
What common struggles are associated with these actors' deaths?
Many actors reportedly struggled with emotional hardships, financial pressure, depression, and personal issues. These factors are frequently cited in connection with their tragic passings.
What were the reported circumstances of Tunisha Sharma's death?
Tunisha Sharma, 21, allegedly died by suicide on her show's set in December 2022. She was found hanging in a washroom after crew members broke open the door.