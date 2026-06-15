Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Many TV actor deaths raised mental health concerns in showbiz.

Tunisha Sharma, Sushant Rajput, and others died tragically.

Financial strain, depression, harassment often preceded these deaths.

The deaths of several television actors over the years have shocked fans and raised concerns about mental health pressures in the entertainment industry. From young rising stars to well-known television faces, many tragic incidents left the country searching for answers. Following reports of actor Tunisha Sharma’s death, conversations around emotional struggles, financial stress and mental health in showbiz resurfaced. Here is a look at some popular TV stars whose deaths deeply impacted audiences across India.

TV Actors Who Died By Suicide

Sanchita Ugale

Sanchita Ugale, 30, rose to recognition through her role in Kumkum Bhagya. Found dead at her Mumbai home, her passing has been reported as a suicide. Colleagues and fans expressed shock and sorrow, while authorities investigate. Her death has prompted calls for sensitivity and support for those struggling in the industry.

Tunisha Sharma

The alleged suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma in December 2022 once again highlighted the emotional and professional struggles many actors face in the entertainment industry. The 21-year-old actor reportedly died on the set of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Mumbai. As reported by the publication, Sharma had gone to a washroom during shooting and was later found hanging after crew members broke open the door.

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Sushant Singh Rajput

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 sent shockwaves across the country. Before becoming a Bollywood star, Rajput had gained popularity through the television show Pavitra Rishta. According to Deccan Herald, his death sparked nationwide discussions around mental health.

Vaishali Thakkar

TV actor Vaishali Thakkar, known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was found dead at her home in Indore in October 2022. As reported, a suicide note allegedly revealed she had been mentally harassed by a neighbour for over two years.

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Kushal Punjabi

Actor Kushal Punjabi, known for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Ishq Mein Marjawan, died in December 2019 at the age of 42. Deccan Herald reported that he had been struggling with depression, and a note recovered after his death mentioned his belongings being left to family members.

Financial Stress, Depression And Personal Struggles

Several actors reportedly struggled with emotional or financial hardships. Sejal Sharma was found dead at her Mumbai residence in January 2020 after her show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji ended. A note reportedly said no one should be blamed for her death. Actor Manmeet Grewal died in May 2020, reportedly facing financial pressure during the COVID-19 period. Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta also reportedly struggled with lockdown-related financial stress before she died in 2020. TV actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence in August 2020.

Actor Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for Balika Vadhu, died in April 2016. According to the report, her parents had accused her boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, of abetting her suicide.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)