Who Was Sanchita Ugale? Kumkum Bhagya Actress Found Dead At Home

The television industry has been left shocked following the death of actress Sanchita Ugale, who was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening, prompting an immediate police response. Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Actress Found At Home On Sunday Evening

According to information available so far, Sanchita Ugale lived with her parents and her 15-year-old younger sister in the Achole village area of Nalasopara East.

Reports indicate that her younger sister, Anjali, had stepped out of the house for some work at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. No other family members were present at the residence at the time. During this period, Sanchita allegedly died by suicide in her bedroom using a saree tied to a ceiling fan.

After family members and local residents became aware of the incident, she was rushed to the municipal-run Tulinj Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead following an examination.

A Familiar Face In Television And Films

Sanchita Ugale had built a recognised presence in both television and cinema. She portrayed the character Sukoon in the film Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. She also appeared as Tarabai in the film Chhaava.

Apart from her film work, she gained visibility among television audiences through roles in popular serials such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. Her performances helped her establish a growing identity within the entertainment industry.

Investigation Underway

At present, the reason behind the alleged suicide remains unclear. Police officials are examining all possible angles as part of the investigation.

Initial enquiries have not revealed the presence of any suicide note. Authorities are continuing to gather information and assess the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Achole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are speaking with family members and people close to the actress in an effort to understand what may have led to her death.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have stated that further details will emerge once enquiries progress.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)