NEET Protest Cases: Assam, Bihar Announce FIR Withdrawals After CJP Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam, Bihar withdrew NEET protest cases following CJP warning.

Assam government confirmed withdrawal of five registered cases.

Bihar also withdrew cases, releasing 694 arrested protesters.

CJP expects more states to announce similar case withdrawals.

Assam and Bihar have decided to withdraw cases registered against protesters during demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, following a warning from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that it would resume its agitation if legal action against students and demonstrators continued.

The Assam government on Monday announced that all five cases registered in the state in connection with the NEET protests would be withdrawn. At least 13 people had been arrested in these cases as of 6 pm on July 26.

The state Home Department said no adverse legal action would be taken against people involved in the protests. It added that the process of withdrawing the cases would be initiated in accordance with the law, while the arrests would be reviewed and those detained released after the necessary procedures.

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Bihar Announces Withdrawal Of FIRs, Release Of Detainees

The Bihar government also announced that cases filed against NEET protesters would be withdrawn and ordered the release of those arrested during the demonstrations.

According to the state Home Department, no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against anyone who participated in the protests before 6 pm on July 26. FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices issued against protesters would also be withdrawn.

Police said 694 people were detained during the Bihar bandh called on July 25 by pro-Left student organisations. Of these, 339 minors were released, while the remaining 355 people were booked under various laws.

The government said everyone arrested or detained in connection with the cases would be released immediately and would face no further action.

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CJP Warns Of Renewed Protests Over NEET Cases

The decisions by the two states came after the CJP demanded that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers involved in the NEET paper leak agitation be withdrawn.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said government representatives met the party after its press conference and held discussions for two to three hours. According to Das, officials shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications promising withdrawal of FIRs, no future action and the release of all detainees and arrested protesters.

“They’ve reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee-notifications by union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow,” Das said, adding that the party hoped the agreed language would be used in those notifications.

The developments mark a significant shift in the handling of cases linked to the NEET protests, with Assam and Bihar now committing to withdraw legal proceedings and release those detained in connection with the demonstrations.