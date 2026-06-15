Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vir Das received a fake Apple Watch from Zepto.

Unboxing video showed inconsistencies, customer care offered no resolution.

Zepto responded publicly; other users also reported similar scams.

Actor and comedian Vir Das has alleged that he received a fake Apple Watch worth Rs 50,000 through quick-commerce platform Zepto. He claimed that after the delivery, which he described as a “China copy”, he contacted customer care but was told that nothing could be done. He later shared the incident on social media along with an unboxing video.

Vir Das Receives Fake Apple Watch

While posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Okay. Am I wrong? Do all Apple Watches look like this or is Zepto Now being shady with China copies?” He further added, “By the way, their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quickly for a shoot. They charged us Rs 50k.”

ALSO READ| After Pranit More's Controversy, Aishwarya Mohanraj's Old Joke On 'Cutting Baby Boy's Genitals' Goes Viral: WATCH

In the unboxing video, Vir Das shows a seemingly dirty package, which he claims was not sealed. He further points out inconsistencies in the packaging - stating that the outer box mentions “Series 11”, while the inner box, which has no Apple logo, refers to a “Series 9” watch.

He also shows the charger, which doesn’t have any Apple branding, and the watch itself says “Smart Watch Series 11” which is “Made in China”.

“This is not an Apple Watch from any angle,” he said, adding, “Bro, you charged us full price. Why are you scamming us, Zepto?”

Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k. pic.twitter.com/2YiOx4qMYB — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 15, 2026

Zepto Responds

In the comments section of the post, Zepto issued a standard response asking the comedian to share his order details. They added, “This isn’t the experience we aim to deliver, and I’d like to get this sorted for you.”

ALSO READ| Who Was Sanchita Ugale? Kumkum Bhagya Actress Found Dead At Home

How Did Social Media Users React?

Many users took to the comments section of the post, claiming they too had been “scammed” by the platform. Some advised him to opt for open-box delivery, while others suggested choosing cash on delivery (COD) to avoid such issues.

One person said, “Rule 1 of e-commerce: don't accept the order if it is not a sealed box. Generally, electronic items have an open box delivery. But Ya, Zepto is big on scams. have stopped ordering from them.”

“Oh God, I had a similar experience buying an Apple Pencil, which they never took any accountability for. I deleted the app and have never used it since,” claimed another.

A third posted, “I got a fake iPhone charging cable from Zepto.”

“Why would someone order such expensive stuff from Zepto out of all the options available?” said a fourth.

A fifth said, “Bro just got zeptoed!! Welcome to the common man scene.”