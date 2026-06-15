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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVir Das Claims Zepto Delivered ‘China Copy’ Of Apple Watch Worth Rs 50,000; Shares Unboxing Video

Vir Das Claims Zepto Delivered ‘China Copy’ Of Apple Watch Worth Rs 50,000; Shares Unboxing Video

Zepto has responded to Vir Das’ post about receiving a fake Apple Watch and has asked him to share his order details to help resolve the issue at the earliest.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vir Das received a fake Apple Watch from Zepto.
  • Unboxing video showed inconsistencies, customer care offered no resolution.
  • Zepto responded publicly; other users also reported similar scams.

Actor and comedian Vir Das has alleged that he received a fake Apple Watch worth Rs 50,000 through quick-commerce platform Zepto. He claimed that after the delivery, which he described as a “China copy”, he contacted customer care but was told that nothing could be done. He later shared the incident on social media along with an unboxing video.

Vir Das Receives Fake Apple Watch

While posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Okay. Am I wrong? Do all Apple Watches look like this or is Zepto Now being shady with China copies?” He further added, “By the way, their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quickly for a shoot. They charged us Rs 50k.”

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In the unboxing video, Vir Das shows a seemingly dirty package, which he claims was not sealed. He further points out inconsistencies in the packaging - stating that the outer box mentions “Series 11”, while the inner box, which has no Apple logo, refers to a “Series 9” watch.

He also shows the charger, which doesn’t have any Apple branding, and the watch itself says “Smart Watch Series 11” which is “Made in China”. 

“This is not an Apple Watch from any angle,” he said, adding, “Bro, you charged us full price. Why are you scamming us, Zepto?”

Zepto Responds

In the comments section of the post, Zepto issued a standard response asking the comedian to share his order details. They added, “This isn’t the experience we aim to deliver, and I’d like to get this sorted for you.”

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How Did Social Media Users React?

Many users took to the comments section of the post, claiming they too had been “scammed” by the platform. Some advised him to opt for open-box delivery, while others suggested choosing cash on delivery (COD) to avoid such issues.

One person said, “Rule 1 of e-commerce: don't accept the order if it is not a sealed box. Generally, electronic items have an open box delivery. But Ya, Zepto is big on scams. have stopped ordering from them.”

“Oh God, I had a similar experience buying an Apple Pencil, which they never took any accountability for. I deleted the app and have never used it since,” claimed another. 

A third posted, “I got a fake iPhone charging cable  from Zepto.”

“Why would someone order such expensive stuff from Zepto out of all the options available?” said a fourth. 

A fifth said, “Bro just got zeptoed!! Welcome to the common man scene.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What product did Vir Das receive from Zepto that led to his complaint?

Actor Vir Das received a fake Apple Watch from the quick-commerce platform Zepto. He claimed it was a

What were the inconsistencies Vir Das found with the delivered product?

Vir Das noted the package was dirty and unsealed. The outer box said

How did Zepto initially respond to Vir Das's complaint?

After Vir Das posted on X, Zepto responded in the comments, asking him to share his order details. They stated this wasn't the experience they aim to deliver and offered to sort it out for him.

Did other customers report similar issues with Zepto?

Yes, many social media users commented on Vir Das's post, claiming they had also been

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
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Vir Das Apple Watch Zepto ENtertainment News
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