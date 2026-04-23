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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Tops Global Stand-Up Comedy Viewership Charts

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Tops Global Stand-Up Comedy Viewership Charts

“Still Alive”, which was released on April 7, has become the most-watched stand-up comedy in the world.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

Comedian Samay Raina debut stand-up special "Still Alive" has crossed 53.4 million in views to emerge as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world on a single upload, as per a release here.

The comedy special, released on April 7 on YouTube, garnered 22 million views within the first 24 hours of release. The over one-hour-long special was Raina's return to comedy following the "India's Got Latent" controversy involving an appearance by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

“'Still Alive' is the most honest thing I have ever made. I owe every view to the people who never stopped showing up," Raina said in a statement.

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Raina got into trouble last year in February after Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on his now-deleted web show “India’s Got Latent” led to a massive furore, both online and offline, with multiple police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

In the show, Raina spoke about the fallout stemming from Allahbadia's joke, the multiple FIRs and the public and political outrage that led him to delete all the episodes of his popular show form YouTube.

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In the special, Raina also spoke about facing childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health struggles, and his relationship with his audience and community.

The 28-year-old comedian also announced the second season of the controversial show in the special.

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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
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