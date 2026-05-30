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HomeNewsIndiaJaishankar Holds Talks With Myanmar President, Focus On Connectivity & Trade

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Myanmar President, Focus On Connectivity & Trade

EAM S Jaishankar met Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in Delhi ahead of his talks with PM Narendra Modi next week.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's EAM met Myanmar President, discussed cooperation.
  • Discussions focus on connectivity, trade, and border security.
  • Modi and Aung Hlaing to hold talks Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing, focusing on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade and regional engagement. The meeting comes ahead of the Myanmarese leader's scheduled discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as both sides look to deepen ties across a range of sectors. Aung Hlaing arrived in India earlier in the day on a five-day visit that is expected to place particular emphasis on defence cooperation, border security and economic partnerships.

Focus On Ties

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said he appreciated the Myanmar President's positive outlook towards strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two countries. He also expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Modi would help advance cooperation aimed at peace, progress and prosperity.

Myanmar remains a strategically important neighbour for India, sharing a 1,640-km border with several northeastern states, including Manipur and Nagaland. The relationship is also central to India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

The Myanmar President is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers, senior government officials and business leaders.

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Key Talks Ahead

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with Aung Hlaing on Monday. Officials indicated that connectivity projects, border management, defence cooperation and trade expansion are likely to feature prominently during the talks.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who received the Myanmar President on arrival in Delhi, said the visit reflected the deep civilisational, cultural and people-to-people ties shared by the two countries. He added that the trip would provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors and advance a shared vision for regional connectivity and prosperity.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also highlighted the importance of Myanmar in India's broader regional strategy. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recently described Myanmar as being at the confluence of India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR initiatives.

Aung Hlaing's visit comes less than two months after he assumed the presidency following parliamentary elections held earlier this year. Apart from official engagements in Delhi, he is also expected to participate in a business forum and travel to Mumbai on June 2 for meetings with industry representatives and site visits.

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to India-Myanmar relations at a time when both countries are seeking closer cooperation on security, connectivity and economic development.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar PM Modi India Myanmar Relations Myanmar President
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