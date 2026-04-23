WATCH: Aryan Khan Seen In Fun Joota Churai Fight At Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aryan Khan seen playfully participating in joota churai ritual.

Video shows him tussling with guests over groom's shoe.

Ritual turned into a fun, dramatic, and entertaining event.

Khan recently made directorial debut with 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood'.

A video of Aryan Khan has been going viral on social media, so much so that he started trending on Google Trends. The video shows a more relaxed and playful side of him as he joins a wedding tradition during a close friend’s celebration. Such moments show a rarely seen playful side of Aryan Khan, who is otherwise known for his serious demeanour.

Aryan Khan’s Joota Churai Video

The viral video opens to show Aryan Khan holding a shoe in his hand while walking through the wedding venue. As the video progresses, he is seen engaged in a playful tussle with wedding guests trying to take the groom’s joota from him.

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At one point, he almost loses balance but continues holding on tightly, repeatedly dodging attempts by others to grab the shoe. Dressed in a casual outfit, Aryan is eventually seen running away with it, adding to the fun of the moment.

A text overlay on the video reads, “Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!”

The video was shared by Zesst Events, which organised the wedding of Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta. According to the planners, Maahir is a close friend of Aryan Khan.

“When the Groom’s best friend is the BA****S of Bollywood. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a total dhamaal.”

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In their post, they wrote that the joota churai ritual turned into a lively and entertaining moment, describing it as full of drama, laughter, and fun negotiations throughout the celebration.

Aryan Khan 🔥💥



What is really happening here man 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/jz1uaP55bX — POSITIVE FAN (@POSITIVEFANN) April 22, 2026

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, where he served as creator, writer, director, and showrunner.

The series featured actors including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba, along with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With the help of his best friend, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), and manager, Sanya (Aanya Singh), by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. The series is streaming on Netflix.