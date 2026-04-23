Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi, 30, found dead at home.

Sirohi had over two crore followers on social media.

Film workers' body expresses deep grief over her demise.

She gained fame for Haryanvi music videos and dance.

A 30-year-old Haryanvi actor, Divyanka Sirohi, who had over two crore followers on social media, was found dead at her residence in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. The actor was reportedly feeling unwell and had gone to her room while her brother stepped out for work. When he returned in the evening, she was found unconscious. She was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her last rites were performed at the Moksha Sthali Hindon cremation ground in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

The news of her sudden passing has left the entire film industry in shock. The film workers’ body has also expressed deep grief over her untimely demise.

AICWA Mourns Divyanka Sirohi’s Death

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed grief over her passing in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” the statement read.

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It further added, “Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief.”

The association extended condolences to her family and said, “When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists — because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The post concluded with the words, “You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi.”



We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity.



Divyanka had made a significant mark in the… pic.twitter.com/6Lr381mRDo — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) April 22, 2026

Who Was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka Sirohi was a Haryana-based actor and social media influencer, originally from Bulandshahr. She was living with her family at Sanchar Residency in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

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She began posting dance videos online during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly gained popularity, going on to collaborate with artists such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya and KD. She shot to fame with a viral video set to Sunanda Sharma’s song Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu.

Sirohi appeared in more than 50 Haryanvi music videos and further rose to prominence after a live performance with Masoom Sharma at JCD College in Sirsa.

She is survived by her parents, sister and brother. Divyanka had completed an MBA and, before entering the entertainment industry, also worked a regular job.







