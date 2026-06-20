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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIndia’s Got Latent Season 2 To Stream On YouTube And Netflix: Here’s What Will Be Different

India’s Got Latent Season 2 To Stream On YouTube And Netflix: Here’s What Will Be Different

Samay Raina has announced India’s Got Latent Season 2, which will stream simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. While the content will remain the same on both platforms, Netflix viewers will get an ad-free experience.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Season 1 was discontinued in 2025 due to controversies.

Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina has officially announced the return of his popular talent-comedy show India’s Got Latent with Season 2. The announcement has generated excitement among fans, especially after the show remained off-air for nearly a year following controversies surrounding its previous season.

Latent To Stream On YouTube, Netflix

Samay Raina and Netflix India recently shared a promotional video revealing that India’s Got Latent Season 2 will stream on both YouTube and Netflix. In the video, Samay, along with his friend Balraj and a bodyguard, is seen discussing the upcoming season and its unique release strategy.

Unlike many shows that follow different release schedules across platforms, India’s Got Latent Season 2 will release every episode on the same day, at the same time, and with the same runtime on both YouTube and Netflix.

This means viewers won’t have to wait longer on one platform compared to the other, ensuring a uniform viewing experience for all fans.

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With identical content being released simultaneously, many fans may wonder why the show is launching on two platforms.

Samay Raina addressed this question by explaining that while YouTube viewers may encounter advertisements during episodes, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the show without ad interruptions. This ad-free experience is expected to offer smoother viewing and uninterrupted comedy entertainment.

According to the creators, Season 2 promises to be bigger, funnier, and more entertaining than the previous instalment. Fans can expect plenty of comedy, unpredictable moments, and the unique format that helped the show gain a massive following online.

 
 
 
 
 
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Show’s Controversial Past

The first season of India’s Got Latent faced significant backlash in 2025 over controversial remarks made during the show. The controversy led to criticism of several personalities associated with it, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Following the backlash, the show was discontinued, leaving fans uncertain about its future.

After nearly a year away from the spotlight, India’s Got Latent is finally making its comeback. With simultaneous releases on YouTube and Netflix, the show is expected to reach an even wider audience and deliver a fresh dose of entertainment to Samay Raina’s fans.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was India's Got Latent off-air for a year?

The show was discontinued after its first season faced significant backlash in 2025 due to controversial remarks made during the episodes. This led to criticism of associated personalities.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix YouTube India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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