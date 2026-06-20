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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Don’t Like It When Someone Says They’re Comfortable In Burqa, Parda’: Imtiaz Ali’s Remark Goes Viral

‘Don’t Like It When Someone Says They’re Comfortable In Burqa, Parda’: Imtiaz Ali’s Remark Goes Viral

Imtiaz said he finds it difficult to accept when someone claims they are comfortable wearing a burqa or observing parda, adding that his remarks were not about telling people how to live.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imtiaz Ali criticized comfort with burqa/parda, citing societal degeneration.
  • Ali clarified, advocating tolerance and moderation, not dictating choices.
  • His film
  • Released June 12, the film earned Rs 26.13 crore globally.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, whose Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently running in theatres, has been giving back-to-back interviews as part of his film’s promotions. During a recent conversation with Samdish Bhatia, the director shared his views on wearing a burqa and observing parda, saying he finds it difficult to accept when people claim they are comfortable with them.

Imtiaz Ali On Burqa, Parda

“I don’t like it when someone says, ‘I am comfortable in my burqa. I am comfortable in my parda,’” Imtiaz said on Samdish’s show. “It’s a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it’s not okay. It means you have become so victimised in your mind - I don’t know how.”

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Host Samdish Bhatia responded by pointing out that every community has its own customs and that people should have the freedom to make their own choices.

Imtiaz clarified that his comments were not about telling people how to live. “It’s not about stopping someone,” he said. 

“I’m not going to someone’s house to tell them what to do. But there should be tolerance and moderation. My biggest concern today is - where have the moderates gone? Everyone has become so extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy.”

Reacting to the now-viral video, one person wrote, “Imtiaz Ali, a Muslim, finds burkha to be repressive and calls people who defend it people who love,self-victimisation, but Samdish tries to defend Muslims and the burkha thing. An age as old as time, I guess.”

“Loving this. JAMSHEDPUR people are way ahead of the crowd!” added another. 

A third posted, “Imtiaz Ali feels Muslim society is degenerated because they accepted oppression as norm?”

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in pivotal roles. Released on June 12, the film has received largely positive reviews from critics. Its music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

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The film has grossed Rs 16.88 crore in India, taking its India net collection to Rs 14.15 crore so far. Worldwide, it has earned a gross total of Rs 26.13 crore.

The story follows an elderly man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who revisits memories from the days leading up to the Partition of India while on his deathbed. As his grandson, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, pieces together these fragmented recollections, he uncovers a deeply personal love story involving a woman named Afsana, while gaining a profound understanding of one of history’s most painful chapters.

The film marks Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after the 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were Imtiaz Ali's comments on the burqa and parda?

Imtiaz Ali expressed difficulty accepting claims of comfort in burqa or parda, viewing it as a sign of a

What is the story of Imtiaz Ali's film

The film follows an elderly man on his deathbed who revisits memories from the Partition of India. His grandson uncovers a personal love story and gains understanding of this historical period.

Who are the main stars in

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in pivotal roles. It marks Imtiaz Ali's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh.

Who composed the music for

The music for

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Imtiaz Ali ENtertainment News Main Vaapas Aaunga
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