‘Don’t Like It When Someone Says They’re Comfortable In Burqa, Parda’: Imtiaz Ali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imtiaz Ali criticized comfort with burqa/parda, citing societal degeneration.

Ali clarified, advocating tolerance and moderation, not dictating choices.

His film

Released June 12, the film earned Rs 26.13 crore globally.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, whose Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently running in theatres, has been giving back-to-back interviews as part of his film’s promotions. During a recent conversation with Samdish Bhatia, the director shared his views on wearing a burqa and observing parda, saying he finds it difficult to accept when people claim they are comfortable with them.

Imtiaz Ali On Burqa, Parda

“I don’t like it when someone says, ‘I am comfortable in my burqa. I am comfortable in my parda,’” Imtiaz said on Samdish’s show. “It’s a degenerated society; if you feel like this, it’s not okay. It means you have become so victimised in your mind - I don’t know how.”

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Host Samdish Bhatia responded by pointing out that every community has its own customs and that people should have the freedom to make their own choices.

Imtiaz clarified that his comments were not about telling people how to live. “It’s not about stopping someone,” he said.

“I’m not going to someone’s house to tell them what to do. But there should be tolerance and moderation. My biggest concern today is - where have the moderates gone? Everyone has become so extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy.”

Reacting to the now-viral video, one person wrote, “Imtiaz Ali, a Muslim, finds burkha to be repressive and calls people who defend it people who love,self-victimisation, but Samdish tries to defend Muslims and the burkha thing. An age as old as time, I guess.”

“Loving this. JAMSHEDPUR people are way ahead of the crowd!” added another.

A third posted, “Imtiaz Ali feels Muslim society is degenerated because they accepted oppression as norm?”

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in pivotal roles. Released on June 12, the film has received largely positive reviews from critics. Its music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

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The film has grossed Rs 16.88 crore in India, taking its India net collection to Rs 14.15 crore so far. Worldwide, it has earned a gross total of Rs 26.13 crore.

The story follows an elderly man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who revisits memories from the days leading up to the Partition of India while on his deathbed. As his grandson, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, pieces together these fragmented recollections, he uncovers a deeply personal love story involving a woman named Afsana, while gaining a profound understanding of one of history’s most painful chapters.

The film marks Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after the 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila.