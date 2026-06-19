Rs 260 Crore Horror Comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Rules Netflix: Check Top 5 Trending Films In India

Netflix continues to dominate the OTT space with a mix of blockbuster films and fresh releases. Even as big films like Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 hit theatres, audiences are equally engaged with streaming content.

So, which films are currently ruling Netflix’s trending list in India? Here’s a look at the Top 5 most-watched movies right now.

1 – Horror Hit ‘Bhooth Bangla’

The top position on Netflix is held by the horror film Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar.

After a successful theatrical run, where it reportedly earned around Rs 260 crore worldwide, the film has now become a major OTT hit as well. Its strong horror-comedy appeal is keeping it at the No. 1 spot on Netflix trending charts.

2 – Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Maa Behen’

At number two is Maa Behen.

The film features Madhuri Dixit along with Tripti Dimri, Durga Dharna, and Ravi Kishan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it was released on Netflix on June 4 and has quickly gained traction among viewers for its emotional storyline and performances.

3 – Tamil Romance Drama ‘29’

The third spot is taken by 29.

This Tamil-language romantic drama was released in theatres on May 8, before arriving on Netflix. Starring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in lead roles, the film is directed and written by Rathna Kumar and has been appreciated for its heartfelt narrative.

4 – Dhanush’s Action Thriller ‘Kaara’

At number four is Kaara.

The film, directed by Vignesh Raja, released in theatres on April 30 and later premiered on Netflix. Featuring Dhanush in the lead along with Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu, it has gained strong traction among action film lovers.

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5 – Romantic Comedy ‘Office Romance’

Completing the top five list is Office Romance.

Released on June 5, this light-hearted romantic comedy directed by All Parker is steadily climbing Netflix’s trending charts, especially among younger audiences looking for easy entertainment.