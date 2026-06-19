Netflix's trending list in India showcases a wide variety of genres, including horror blockbusters, romantic dramas, and action thrillers.
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Rs 260 Crore Horror Comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Rules Netflix: Check Top 5 Trending Films In India
Netflix trending list sees a major shake-up as Akshay Kumar’s Rs 260 crore horror hit Bhoot Bangla grabs the No. 1 spot. From romance to action, here are the Top 5 most-watched films dominating OTT right now.
- Dhanush's action thriller Kaara and Office Romance complete top five.
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