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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRs 260 Crore Horror Comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Rules Netflix: Check Top 5 Trending Films In India

Rs 260 Crore Horror Comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Rules Netflix: Check Top 5 Trending Films In India

Netflix trending list sees a major shake-up as Akshay Kumar’s Rs 260 crore horror hit Bhoot Bangla grabs the No. 1 spot. From romance to action, here are the Top 5 most-watched films dominating OTT right now.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
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  • Dhanush's action thriller Kaara and Office Romance complete top five.

Netflix continues to dominate the OTT space with a mix of blockbuster films and fresh releases. Even as big films like Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 hit theatres, audiences are equally engaged with streaming content.

So, which films are currently ruling Netflix’s trending list in India? Here’s a look at the Top 5 most-watched movies right now.

1 – Horror Hit ‘Bhooth Bangla’

The top position on Netflix is held by the horror film Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar.

After a successful theatrical run, where it reportedly earned around Rs 260 crore worldwide, the film has now become a major OTT hit as well. Its strong horror-comedy appeal is keeping it at the No. 1 spot on Netflix trending charts.

READ MORE: Shakti Shalini Leaked Video: Aneet Padda And Vishal Jethwa’s Fun BTS Moments Go Viral

2 – Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Maa Behen’

At number two is Maa Behen.

The film features Madhuri Dixit along with Tripti Dimri, Durga Dharna, and Ravi Kishan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it was released on Netflix on June 4 and has quickly gained traction among viewers for its emotional storyline and performances.

3 – Tamil Romance Drama ‘29’

The third spot is taken by 29.

This Tamil-language romantic drama was released in theatres on May 8, before arriving on Netflix. Starring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in lead roles, the film is directed and written by Rathna Kumar and has been appreciated for its heartfelt narrative.

4 – Dhanush’s Action Thriller ‘Kaara’

At number four is Kaara.

The film, directed by Vignesh Raja, released in theatres on April 30 and later premiered on Netflix. Featuring Dhanush in the lead along with Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu, it has gained strong traction among action film lovers.

READ MORE: Cocktail 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Can It Beat O’Romeo To Become Fourth Biggest Opener Of 2026?

5 – Romantic Comedy ‘Office Romance’

Completing the top five list is Office Romance.

Released on June 5, this light-hearted romantic comedy directed by All Parker is steadily climbing Netflix’s trending charts, especially among younger audiences looking for easy entertainment.

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of films are trending on Netflix India?

Netflix's trending list in India showcases a wide variety of genres, including horror blockbusters, romantic dramas, and action thrillers.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Netflix Bhooth Bangla Maa Behen Office Romance Kaara
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