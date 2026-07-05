Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Samay Raina booked a Mumbai theatre for Alpha.

He will host 250 fans for the film screening.

This supports Alia, Sharvari after their show appearance.

Their

Comedian Samay Raina has extended his support to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari by arranging a special screening of their recently released spy action thriller Alpha. As the film continues to receive mixed reactions from critics and audiences following its July 3 release, Samay announced that he has booked an entire theatre in Mumbai and will be inviting hundreds of fans to watch the film with him. The gesture comes shortly after the two actors appeared on the premiere episode of the revived India's Got Latent 2.

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Samay Raina Books Entire Theatre For Alpha

On Saturday, Samay Raina shared the announcement through Instagram, revealing that he had reserved a complete cinema hall in Mumbai for the screening of Alpha. He also said that 250 fans from his pre-sale WhatsApp list would receive complimentary tickets.

He wrote, "Alsooooo. Tomorrow I'm going to watch Alpha in Mumbai. I have booked an entire theatre and I will send 250 of you guys tickets on WhatsApp (if you are registered on my pre-sale list)."

He further added, "It's just a small gesture from me to show love to Alia and Sharvari for being soooo cool that they came on my show's first episode. Love them both and super excited to see their movie! See you guys tomorrow!"

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

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A Thank You After India's Got Latent Season 2

Samay's latest move follows the return of India's Got Latent, which recently launched its second season after the comedian had taken down all episodes of the first season in the wake of a controversy.

The new season opened with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari joining the show as panellists. Throughout the episode, Samay joked about some of Alia's earlier box office disappointments, including Jigra, while Sharvari's witty comeback became one of the standout moments of the episode.

Although viewers were divided in their reactions, the premiere episode went on to trend at the No. 1 spot on Netflix. The latest season is currently available to stream on both Netflix and YouTube.