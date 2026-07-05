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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina Books Entire Mumbai Theatre For Alia, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Alpha; Calls It A 'Small Gesture'

Samay Raina Books Entire Mumbai Theatre For Alia, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Alpha; Calls It A 'Small Gesture'

Comedian Samay Raina has booked an entire Mumbai theatre for a special screening of Alpha, inviting 250 fans and thanking Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for appearing on India's Got Latent Season 2.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Samay Raina booked a Mumbai theatre for Alpha.
  • He will host 250 fans for the film screening.
  • This supports Alia, Sharvari after their show appearance.
  • Their

Comedian Samay Raina has extended his support to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari by arranging a special screening of their recently released spy action thriller Alpha. As the film continues to receive mixed reactions from critics and audiences following its July 3 release, Samay announced that he has booked an entire theatre in Mumbai and will be inviting hundreds of fans to watch the film with him. The gesture comes shortly after the two actors appeared on the premiere episode of the revived India's Got Latent 2.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 20 Cr, Beats 10 Opening Weekend Records

Samay Raina Books Entire Theatre For Alpha

On Saturday, Samay Raina shared the announcement through Instagram, revealing that he had reserved a complete cinema hall in Mumbai for the screening of Alpha. He also said that 250 fans from his pre-sale WhatsApp list would receive complimentary tickets.

He wrote, "Alsooooo. Tomorrow I'm going to watch Alpha in Mumbai. I have booked an entire theatre and I will send 250 of you guys tickets on WhatsApp (if you are registered on my pre-sale list)."

He further added, "It's just a small gesture from me to show love to Alia and Sharvari for being soooo cool that they came on my show's first episode. Love them both and super excited to see their movie! See you guys tomorrow!"

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)
(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Recreates Panchayat's Viral 'Sun Rahe Ho Na Binod' Dialogue At Gujarat Event: WATCH

A Thank You After India's Got Latent Season 2

Samay's latest move follows the return of India's Got Latent, which recently launched its second season after the comedian had taken down all episodes of the first season in the wake of a controversy.

The new season opened with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari joining the show as panellists. Throughout the episode, Samay joked about some of Alia's earlier box office disappointments, including Jigra, while Sharvari's witty comeback became one of the standout moments of the episode.

Although viewers were divided in their reactions, the premiere episode went on to trend at the No. 1 spot on Netflix. The latest season is currently available to stream on both Netflix and YouTube.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What special gesture did Samay Raina make for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari?

Samay Raina booked an entire theatre in Mumbai for a special screening of their film, Alpha. He invited 250 fans from his pre-sale WhatsApp list to watch it with him.

Why did Samay Raina arrange the special screening of Alpha?

He wanted to show appreciation for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared on the premiere episode of his show, India's Got Latent 2.

Who received complimentary tickets to the Alpha screening organized by Samay Raina?

250 fans who are registered on Samay Raina's pre-sale WhatsApp list received complimentary tickets for the special Alpha screening.

Where can viewers stream the new season of India's Got Latent?

The latest season of India's Got Latent is available to stream on both Netflix and YouTube.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Sharvari Bollywood Alpha ENtertainment News India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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