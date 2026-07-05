Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha, despite mixed reviews, earned ₹20.50 crore in two days.

The film collected ₹11.25 crore on day two, reaching 25% occupancy.

Alpha surpassed ten other films' opening weekend collections swiftly.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film features Bobby Deol's acclaimed performance.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed spy thriller Alpha continues to make headlines at the box office. Although the film opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, it has steadily added to its earnings over the weekend. While the opening wasn't explosive, the film has still managed to register an impressive milestone by crossing the Rs 20 crore mark in India within just two days and outperforming the opening weekend collections of several films.

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, maintained a steady run on its second day despites its measured start.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 11.25 crore on its second day at the Indian box office. The film registered a 21.6% growth compared to its opening day, indicating a positive upward trend over the weekend. It was screened across 6,882 shows on Saturday and recorded an overall 25% occupancy.

The spy thriller had opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day, when it was allotted nearly 7,000 shows and witnessed an occupancy of around 20%. With its second-day earnings, the film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 20.50 crore.

On the global front, Alpha has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 37.60 crore after two days in theatres. In the overseas market, the film earned Rs 7 crore on its second day, pushing its total international collection to Rs 13 crore.

Alpha Surpasses Opening Weekend Collections Of 10 Films

Even with a modest beginning, Alpha has already gone past the opening weekend collections of 10 films within just two days of release.

Haunted 3D: Rs 9.35 crore

Rs 9.35 crore Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: Rs 4.25 crore

Rs 4.25 crore Main Wapas Aaunga: Rs 5.5 crore

Rs 5.5 crore Bandar: Rs 2.45 crore

Rs 2.45 crore Peddi: Rs 11.9 crore (Hindi, four days)

Rs 11.9 crore (Hindi, four days) Chaand Mera Dil: Rs 12.47 crore

Rs 12.47 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: Rs 7.32 crore (four days)

Rs 7.32 crore (four days) The Kerala Story 2: Rs 10.15 crore

Rs 10.15 crore Do Deewane Sehar Mein: Rs 4.2 crore

Rs 4.2 crore Ek Din: Rs 3.05 crore

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About Alpha

Alpha marks the first on-screen collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The action spy thriller also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The film has received a mixed response from viewers and critics since its release. However, Bobby Deol has once again emerged as one of the biggest talking points, with his performance as the antagonist drawing considerable attention from audiences.