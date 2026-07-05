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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAlpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 20 Cr, Beats 10 Opening Weekend Records

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 20 Cr, Beats 10 Opening Weekend Records

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller earns Rs 20.50 crore in India after two days, surpassing the opening weekend collections of 10 films despite mixed reviews.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alpha, despite mixed reviews, earned ₹20.50 crore in two days.
  • The film collected ₹11.25 crore on day two, reaching 25% occupancy.
  • Alpha surpassed ten other films' opening weekend collections swiftly.
  • Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film features Bobby Deol's acclaimed performance.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed spy thriller Alpha continues to make headlines at the box office. Although the film opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, it has steadily added to its earnings over the weekend. While the opening wasn't explosive, the film has still managed to register an impressive milestone by crossing the Rs 20 crore mark in India within just two days and outperforming the opening weekend collections of several films.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Recreates Panchayat's Viral 'Sun Rahe Ho Na Binod' Dialogue At Gujarat Event: WATCH

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, maintained a steady run on its second day despites its measured start.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 11.25 crore on its second day at the Indian box office. The film registered a 21.6% growth compared to its opening day, indicating a positive upward trend over the weekend. It was screened across 6,882 shows on Saturday and recorded an overall 25% occupancy.

The spy thriller had opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day, when it was allotted nearly 7,000 shows and witnessed an occupancy of around 20%. With its second-day earnings, the film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 20.50 crore.

On the global front, Alpha has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 37.60 crore after two days in theatres. In the overseas market, the film earned Rs 7 crore on its second day, pushing its total international collection to Rs 13 crore.

Alpha Surpasses Opening Weekend Collections Of 10 Films

Even with a modest beginning, Alpha has already gone past the opening weekend collections of 10 films within just two days of release.

  • Haunted 3D: Rs 9.35 crore
  • Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: Rs 4.25 crore
  • Main Wapas Aaunga: Rs 5.5 crore
  • Bandar: Rs 2.45 crore
  • Peddi: Rs 11.9 crore (Hindi, four days)
  • Chaand Mera Dil: Rs 12.47 crore
  • Krishnavataram Part 1: Rs 7.32 crore (four days)
  • The Kerala Story 2: Rs 10.15 crore
  • Do Deewane Sehar Mein: Rs 4.2 crore
  • Ek Din: Rs 3.05 crore

ALSO READ: 'Masterclass In Garbage Filmmaking': Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's Bikini Scene In Alpha Triggers Debate

About Alpha

Alpha marks the first on-screen collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The action spy thriller also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The film has received a mixed response from viewers and critics since its release. However, Bobby Deol has once again emerged as one of the biggest talking points, with his performance as the antagonist drawing considerable attention from audiences.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the genre of the film Alpha?

Alpha is an action-packed spy thriller. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

How much has Alpha collected at the box office so far?

Alpha has collected ₹20.50 crore in India within two days of its release. It earned ₹9.25 crore on its opening day and ₹11.25 crore on the second day.

What was the initial reception for Alpha?

Alpha opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Despite this, the film has steadily added to its earnings over the weekend.

Who are the main actors featured in Alpha?

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also play pivotal roles in the film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Sharvari Alpha Alpha Box Office Alpha Day 2 Box Office Collection
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