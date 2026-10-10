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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 14,000 Subscribers In Just An Hour

Salman Khan Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 14,000 Subscribers In Just An Hour

Salman Khan launched his Youtube channel, Being Salman Khan. The account gained 14,000 subscribers in an hour and has since crossed 31,000 subscribers.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan launched his YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan.
  • New channel features him as acting coach, teaching his style.
  • This joins his established Salman Khan Films Music channel.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expanded his digital presence with the launch of his official YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan. The actor, who is hosting Bigg Boss 20 at present, introduced the platform through Instagram Stories. His YouTube channel attracted more than 14,000 subscribers within about an hour, according to reports. The channel has since grown to 31,100 subscribers, offering fans a fresh way to explore his acting style and screen persona.

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What Is Salman Khan's YouTube Channel About?

Salman announced the channel on Instagram Stories with a short video in which he recited the alphabet before teasing the content viewers could expect. He wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain… mera official YouTube channel A se Z tak sab yahan milega.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

The channel's bio describes him as a “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian” and confirms that it is his official page.

10 Shorts Offer A Glimpse Into Salman's Acting Style

Launched on September 22, Being Salman Khan has 10 videos featuring two versions of the actor: an experienced acting and personality coach and a beginner learning the craft.

In several Shorts, the coach guides the student through body movements, dialogue delivery and the mannerisms associated with Salman. The videos offer a light-hearted take on the techniques and screen presence that have become familiar to audiences over the years.

Salman has yet to announce a regular upload schedule. However, the channel gives him a dedicated platform to share content beyond his film releases and television appearances.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Reacts To Delhi Police Denying Permission For CJP Protest, Says ‘Fraand! What Are You Afraid Of?’

Not His First Youtube Channel

This isn't the actor's first venture on YouTube. In 2020, he launched Salman Khan Films Music, a channel that now has nearly three million subscribers.

It features songs from his films as well as music released independently during the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman also explored singing during that period, releasing tracks such as Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Salman Khan's new official YouTube channel?

Salman Khan's new official YouTube channel is named

What kind of content is featured on 'Being Salman Khan' channel?

The channel currently offers 10 Shorts featuring Salman in two roles: an experienced acting coach and a beginner. These videos provide a light-hearted look at his acting techniques and mannerisms.

Did Salman Khan have a YouTube channel before 'Being Salman Khan'?

Yes, this is not his first YouTube venture. He launched

What is the purpose of Salman Khan's new YouTube channel?

The channel provides Salman Khan with a dedicated platform to share content. It allows him to engage with fans beyond his film releases and television appearances.

When was 'Being Salman Khan' YouTube channel launched?

The 'Being Salman Khan' channel was launched on September 22. It quickly gained over 14,000 subscribers within about an hour of its announcement.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 06:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Salman Khan YouTube Channel Being Salman Khan
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