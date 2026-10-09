Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Prakash Raj criticised protest ban, quoting Singham dialogue.

Delhi Police denied permission due to short notice, past non-compliance.

Protest seeks CEC removal; activists allege detentions, travel disruptions.

Actor and activist Prakash Raj has criticised the decision to deny the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) permission for its October 10 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. In a video shared on X, Raj referred to his antagonist Jaykant Shikre from Singham and questioned why authorities were stopping people from demonstrating. The protest has been called over alleged election malpractice and seeks the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police cited the short notice and alleged non-compliance during an earlier demonstration. Activists have alleged detentions while travelling to Delhi, as security is tightened in the capital ahead of the protest.

Prakash Raj Quotes Singham Dialogue

Actor Prakash Raj, who has publicly backed the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest, has reacted to the police denying permission for the October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

In a video posted on X, Raj recalled his character Jaykant Shikre from the film Singham while questioning the restrictions on the planned protest. He alleged that citizens were being denied their rights to vote, choose their representatives, and demonstrate.

Fraaand. Killing Democracy.. Denying Citizens to protest … Cheating karta hai tu #justasking https://t.co/e6v2URgYTB — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 9, 2026

He said, “Trying to take away the right to vote from the citizens of this country, the right to choose, and now the country is erupting in protest, so you are trying to stop them from protesting! Taking the right away from the citizen from protesting. Cancelling trains, picking up people from their homes, arresting them on their way to the protest site… police not giving permission. Court saying no permission!”

Raj ended the video by repeating a dialogue associated with his character in Singham: “Fraand! What are you afraid of? What is bothering you? Why are you shivering? What's shaking under your feet? Cheating karta hai tu, cheating! Nahi chalega (This is cheating! It won't work)! Just asking,” he concluded.

Raj had also participated in a protest organised by civil society groups and the CJP at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Thursday. The event, described as a ‘people’s tribunal’, was held against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were among those present.

Activists Allege Detentions Ahead Of Delhi Protest

The October 10 protest has been called to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral malpractice. Activists planning to travel to Delhi have alleged that police are harassing and detaining participants, including removing some from trains before they can reach the capital.

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On Thursday, two groups of students from Pune affiliated with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), one of the protest organisers, alleged that the Government Railway Police (GRP) attempted to detain them at Bhusawal station in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district and at Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh while they were travelling to Delhi.

These allegations come amid heightened security arrangements in the capital and the cancellation of several trains ahead of the planned demonstration. The claims of unlawful detention have been made by the activists.

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Delhi Police Tightens Security

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice given by organisers, alleged violations of undertakings during a previous protest and concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic management.

Security has been stepped up in central Delhi, with additional personnel being deployed ahead of Saturday’s planned demonstration. The police decision and the reported travel disruptions have added to tensions surrounding the protest, which is centred on demands for accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.







