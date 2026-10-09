Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coup task cancellation led to emotional reactions from contestants.

The latest episode of 'Rise And Fall 2' witnessed high-voltage drama as contestants clashed during the coup task. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into heated arguments with Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker, while another major confrontation broke out between Niharika Tiwari and Iriana. Tensions escalated further when the task was eventually cancelled, leaving several contestants emotional. The reality show continues to keep viewers engaged with intense rivalries, changing equations and unexpected twists. Episode 14 saw tempers flare as the battle for power inside the house took a dramatic turn.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Calls Shehzad Poonawalla ‘Nevla’

The coup task was designed to give the basement workers an opportunity to challenge the penthouse rulers and gain power in the game. However, the task soon turned chaotic, with contestants getting involved in heated exchanges.

During the confrontation, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary clashed with Shehzad Poonawalla and Swara Bhasker. Priyanka reportedly called Shehzad a ‘nevla’ (mongoose) and also mocked his surname during the argument on national television. Her remarks angered Shehzad, who appeared upset and reportedly complained to the show's makers about the incident. The disagreement further escalated, with Priyanka and Swara also engaging in a heated exchange.

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Coup Task Cancelled

The drama took another turn when the coup task was eventually cancelled. The decision left the basement workers disappointed, as they had hoped to use the challenge to change their positions in the game. Following the cancellation, several contestants were seen getting emotional. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Kyra Anu reportedly broke down in tears as the workers struggled to deal with the outcome. The incident highlighted the pressure contestants face on the reality show, where every task can affect their position and influence inside the house.

Niharika Tiwari And Iriana Get Into A Heated Argument

Apart from the dispute involving Priyanka and Shehzad, the episode also featured a major confrontation between Niharika Tiwari and Iriana after the latter entered the penthouse. The argument intensified when Niharika advised Iriana to learn Hindi and reportedly made remarks about her nationality. Her comments drew a strong reaction from Swara Bhasker, who objected to the way Niharika addressed Iriana and joined the argument. The situation became increasingly tense as Iriana grew furious during the confrontation. In a fit of anger, she reportedly began throwing items around the room and knocked over a chair.

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‘Rise And Fall 2’ Episode 14 Sees More Drama And Rivalries

Episode 14 added another layer of conflict to Rise And Fall 2, with multiple contestants getting involved in arguments over the task and their relationships inside the house. From Priyanka and Shehzad's clash to the confrontation between Niharika and Iriana, the episode was marked by emotional outbursts and disagreements. The cancellation of the coup task further added to the disappointment among the basement workers. As the competition progresses, viewers can expect more twists, shifting alliances and confrontations as contestants continue their fight for power in the reality show.