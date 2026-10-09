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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNana Patekar's Last Film ‘Shakti Shalini’ Postponed To 2027 To Avoid Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Nana Patekar's Last Film ‘Shakti Shalini’ Postponed To 2027 To Avoid Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Nana Patekar and Aneet Padda’s ‘Shakti Shalini’ has reportedly been pushed to 2027 to avoid a box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, which is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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  • Horror-comedy expands Maddock Films universe, stars Padda.
Nana Patekar’s last film appearance, alongside Aneet Padda in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Shakti Shalini', has reportedly been pushed from its planned Christmas 2026 release to 2027. The film, part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24. The reported decision to shift the release comes amid a potential box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film 'King'.

‘Shakti Shalini’ Release Date Pushed To 2027

The makers of Shakti Shalini are reportedly considering moving the film’s release to the first quarter of 2027, with March being discussed as a possible release window. However, an official announcement regarding the revised release date is still awaited. The film was initially scheduled to release during the Christmas 2026 holiday season. The reported change in plans is aimed at securing a more favourable theatrical window for the film.

Why Is Aneet Padda’s ‘Shakti Shalini’ Being Postponed?

The reported postponement is linked to the potential box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Both films were earlier scheduled to release on December 24. With King expected to be one of the major theatrical releases of the holiday season, the makers of Shakti Shalini are reportedly looking to avoid direct competition. Moving the film to a different release window could help it attract a wider audience without competing with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. The project is also an important release for Aneet Padda following the success of Saiyaara, which brought her considerable attention among moviegoers.

READ MORE | Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Her ‘Evil Dead’ Remark On Nana Patekar’s Death; Alleges Threats, Bribe Offers During MeToo Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ To Release In December

Shah Rukh Khan’s King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features a star-studded cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Rani Mukerji. The film has generated considerable anticipation among fans, with Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Siddharth Anand after their previous successful project, Pathaan. Its Christmas release date places it in one of the most significant theatrical windows of the year.

What Is ‘Shakti Shalini’ About?

Shakti Shalini is an upcoming horror-comedy from Maddock Films and will introduce a new character in the production house’s horror-comedy universe. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Aneet Padda headlines the project, with Vishal Jethwa also playing a key role. The film is part of the expanding franchise that includes Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2 and Thamma.

READ MORE | ‘I’m From Village, I Like Staying There’: What Nana Patekar Told Amitabh Bachchan About Life Away From Mumbai

‘Shakti Shalini’ To Feature Nana Patekar

The film will also feature veteran actor Nana Patekar. The project has attracted attention for bringing together a new leading character and established performers within Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. With the release reportedly moving to 2027, audiences may have to wait longer to watch him in the upcoming film. The makers have yet to officially confirm the revised release date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which other films are part of the Maddock Films horror-comedy universe?

'Shakti Shalini' is part of the Maddock Films horror-comedy universe, which includes

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar SHAH RUKH KHAN KING Shakti Shalini Aneet Padda
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