Hand Grenade, Anti-National Posters Seized From Pulwama Man During Joint Security Check

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man apprehended in Pulwama with hand grenade, anti-national posters.

Tausif Ahmad Dar was arrested during a joint security operation.

Separate operation: OGW arrested in Baramulla with pistol, ammunition.

Police registered cases, launched investigations into both incidents.

A man was apprehended during a joint security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday after security personnel allegedly recovered a hand grenade and anti-national posters from his possession, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, a joint checkpoint was set up near Pachaar Fruit Mandi by the Police, the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army as part of routine security measures.

During the checking, the joint team intercepted and detained a suspect, identified as Tausif Ahmad Dar, a resident of Drubgam Payeen in Pulwama district.

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Hand Grenade, Posters Recovered

Officials said the security team recovered one hand grenade, an iPhone, three anti-national posters and a wristwatch from Dar's possession during the operation.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the possession of the recovered items. Investigators are also examining whether the suspect has any possible links that require further inquiry, the officer said.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Police, SOG, CRPF and the Army, reflecting continued coordinated security measures in the region.

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Separate Operation In Baramulla

In another operation, security forces arrested an alleged overground worker (OGW) in Baramulla district.

According to officials, Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie was apprehended around midnight by a joint team comprising the police, the Army and paramilitary personnel at a mobile vehicle checkpoint established at Goriwan in the Sheeri area of Baramulla.

During the operation, security personnel recovered one pistol, one magazine loaded with 10 live 9mm rounds and a mobile phone from his possession. Officials said a case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.