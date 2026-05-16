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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Reveals: 'I’ve Never Read A Script In My Entire Life'

Salman Khan Reveals: 'I’ve Never Read A Script In My Entire Life'

Bollywood icon Salman Khan shocks fans by revealing he has never read a script in his entire career. He clarified he borrows luxury watches from friends.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 16 May 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan admits he has never read a script.
  • He relies on instinct for film selection.
  • Khan often borrows luxury watches from friends.
  • New film 'Maatrubhumi' is undergoing reshoots.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shocked fans with a stunning confession about his filmmaking process. Despite delivering countless blockbusters over decades, the actor admits he has never once read a script in his entire career. This surprising revelation came during a candid interview, leaving many wondering how he chooses his films without reading the screenplay. The promo of this conversation was released on Friday and quickly went viral online.

 The Script Revelation

During a recent interaction with Variety India, Salman opened up honestly about his approach to cinema. When asked about his process, he made a remarkable statement: "I've never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them," Salman is heard saying in the video.

This confession aligns with what he has hinted at previously. In the past, Salman has explained that he prefers to understand a film's overall feel, treatment, and commercial appeal rather than reading a script from start to finish. He relies on instinct and visualization when directors narrate their stories to him.

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 The Luxury Watch Question

The interview also touched upon another topic fans often discuss: Salman's expensive watch collection. Over the years, the superstar has been spotted wearing high-end timepieces at public events, with several reportedly costing over Rs 1 crore. Addressing this constant buzz, Salman clarified in Hindi: "You see me wearing watches that don't mean the watches are mine. It is this friend and that friend's watch...". He revealed that he often borrows luxury watches from friends for public appearances rather than owning all of them himself.

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 What's Next For Salman

Salman will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi, a film undergoing major changes. Until March, it was titled Battle of Galwan and was inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces. Now, the title has changed, references to China and Galwan Valley have been dropped, and extensive reshoots are underway.

Produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel alongside Chitrangda Singh. No release date has been announced yet. Additionally, Salman has locked Eid 2027 for his upcoming untitled film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He was most recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, where fans loved his fierce warrior avatar.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Salman Khan ever read a script for his movies?

No, Salman Khan has revealed that he has never read a script in his entire life. He prefers to understand the film's feel and commercial appeal through narration.

How does Salman Khan choose his films if he doesn't read scripts?

He relies on instinct and visualization when directors narrate their stories. Salman focuses on the overall feel, treatment, and commercial appeal of the film.

Does Salman Khan own all the expensive watches he is seen wearing?

No, Salman Khan often borrows luxury watches from his friends for public appearances. The watches he wears are not always his own.

What is Salman Khan's upcoming film that was formerly titled Battle of Galwan?

The film, now undergoing reshoots and title changes, stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel alongside Chitrangda Singh. It is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nayanthara Bollywood Salman Khan Chitrangda Singh Apoorva Lakhia Maatrubhumi Vamshi Paidipally SVC63
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