Salman Khan Reveals: 'I’ve Never Read A Script In My Entire Life'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan admits he has never read a script.

He relies on instinct for film selection.

Khan often borrows luxury watches from friends.

New film 'Maatrubhumi' is undergoing reshoots.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shocked fans with a stunning confession about his filmmaking process. Despite delivering countless blockbusters over decades, the actor admits he has never once read a script in his entire career. This surprising revelation came during a candid interview, leaving many wondering how he chooses his films without reading the screenplay. The promo of this conversation was released on Friday and quickly went viral online.

The Script Revelation

During a recent interaction with Variety India, Salman opened up honestly about his approach to cinema. When asked about his process, he made a remarkable statement: "I've never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them," Salman is heard saying in the video.

This confession aligns with what he has hinted at previously. In the past, Salman has explained that he prefers to understand a film's overall feel, treatment, and commercial appeal rather than reading a script from start to finish. He relies on instinct and visualization when directors narrate their stories to him.

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The Luxury Watch Question

The interview also touched upon another topic fans often discuss: Salman's expensive watch collection. Over the years, the superstar has been spotted wearing high-end timepieces at public events, with several reportedly costing over Rs 1 crore. Addressing this constant buzz, Salman clarified in Hindi: "You see me wearing watches that don't mean the watches are mine. It is this friend and that friend's watch...". He revealed that he often borrows luxury watches from friends for public appearances rather than owning all of them himself.

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What's Next For Salman

Salman will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi, a film undergoing major changes. Until March, it was titled Battle of Galwan and was inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces. Now, the title has changed, references to China and Galwan Valley have been dropped, and extensive reshoots are underway.

Produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel alongside Chitrangda Singh. No release date has been announced yet. Additionally, Salman has locked Eid 2027 for his upcoming untitled film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He was most recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, where fans loved his fierce warrior avatar.