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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGujarat Folk Singer Buried Under Cash As Devotees Shower Money During Dayro Event: WATCH

Gujarat Folk Singer Buried Under Cash As Devotees Shower Money During Dayro Event: WATCH

A Gujarat bhajan singer was showered with cash during a devotional event in Junagadh. Viral videos show devotees offering money in large quantities on stage.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 May 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer showered with money during Gujarat devotional performance.
  • Devotees tossed notes and bags onto the stage.
  • Proceeds will fund social and religious community initiatives.
  • Funds contribute to projects like a girl's hostel.

A scene from Gujarat has taken over social media, where a devotional performance turned into a spectacle. At a religious gathering in Junagadh district, a bhajan singer found himself almost buried under piles of currency notes as devotees showered money on stage. The now-viral footage has left viewers both amazed and divided, raising questions about tradition, devotion, and display.

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'Rain Of Money' At The Dayro Event

The event featured a traditional Dayro, a popular Gujarati folk performance, led by Kaviraj Jignesh. As he continued singing, what began as a few offerings quickly escalated into what many online are calling "rain of money". Attendees tossed notes, bundles, and eventually entire bags filled with cash onto the stage.

In the widely shared clips, devotees sway to the music, cheer loudly, and remain fully immersed in the performance. Meanwhile, currency notes keep piling up, creating a visual rarely seen at such gatherings.

In a similar moment at the very same gathering, renowned folk artist Mayabhai Ahir too witnessed devotees showering him with cash as he performed, echoing the scenes seen during the earlier act.

From Small Offerings To Overflowing Sacks

At first, individuals standing near the stage were seen placing or throwing smaller amounts of money. But as the performance gathered pace, the scale of offerings grew noticeably.

Soon, several attendees approached the stage carrying plastic bags and sacks loaded with cash. They emptied their contents in full view of the audience, tossing notes into the air while others continued to contribute. Over time, heaps of currency began to accumulate around the singer, even as he carried on performing without pause.

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Funds To Support Community Initiatives

According to The Tribune, the organisers said that the proceeds from this particular event will be directed towards social and religious initiatives. One organiser noted that funds are being used to support ongoing community projects, including infrastructure linked to religious and welfare activities.

“A girl’s hostel is under construction at Gandhinagar. The money collected from the Dayro will be used for the same,” an organiser said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the religious gathering in Gujarat?

During a devotional performance in Junagadh district, a singer was showered with so much money by devotees that he was almost buried under piles of currency notes.

What is a Dayro event?

A Dayro is a popular Gujarati folk performance, often featuring devotional singing.

What will happen to the money collected at the event?

The proceeds from the event are intended to support social and religious initiatives, including the construction of a girl's hostel in Gandhinagar.

How did the offerings of money escalate during the performance?

Initially, devotees made small offerings. This escalated to attendees bringing plastic bags and sacks filled with cash, emptying them onto the stage.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video GUJARAT NEWS Junagadh Gujarat Singer
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