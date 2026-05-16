Gujarat Folk Singer Buried Under Cash As Devotees Shower Money During Dayro Event: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer showered with money during Gujarat devotional performance.

Devotees tossed notes and bags onto the stage.

Proceeds will fund social and religious community initiatives.

Funds contribute to projects like a girl's hostel.

A scene from Gujarat has taken over social media, where a devotional performance turned into a spectacle. At a religious gathering in Junagadh district, a bhajan singer found himself almost buried under piles of currency notes as devotees showered money on stage. The now-viral footage has left viewers both amazed and divided, raising questions about tradition, devotion, and display.

ALSO READ: Unexpected Runway Star? Man Accidentally Walks Into Sydney Beach Fashion Show: WATCH

'Rain Of Money' At The Dayro Event

Watch | A singer was nearly buried under a shower of currency notes during a Dayro event in Gujarat. The video is from last night’s performance at a Shrimad Bhagwat Saptah in Khambhaliya, Dwarka district. Organisers announced that after covering the event’s operational expenses,… pic.twitter.com/C3MQY3ht28 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) May 15, 2026

The event featured a traditional Dayro, a popular Gujarati folk performance, led by Kaviraj Jignesh. As he continued singing, what began as a few offerings quickly escalated into what many online are calling "rain of money". Attendees tossed notes, bundles, and eventually entire bags filled with cash onto the stage.

In the widely shared clips, devotees sway to the music, cheer loudly, and remain fully immersed in the performance. Meanwhile, currency notes keep piling up, creating a visual rarely seen at such gatherings.

Watch | Same with another artist (Mayabhai Ahir) in same function https://t.co/plxTRB2Pmj pic.twitter.com/NPtGV3jAdv — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) May 15, 2026

In a similar moment at the very same gathering, renowned folk artist Mayabhai Ahir too witnessed devotees showering him with cash as he performed, echoing the scenes seen during the earlier act.

From Small Offerings To Overflowing Sacks

At first, individuals standing near the stage were seen placing or throwing smaller amounts of money. But as the performance gathered pace, the scale of offerings grew noticeably.

Soon, several attendees approached the stage carrying plastic bags and sacks loaded with cash. They emptied their contents in full view of the audience, tossing notes into the air while others continued to contribute. Over time, heaps of currency began to accumulate around the singer, even as he carried on performing without pause.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Blushes As Fans Mention ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay At Karuppu Screening: WATCH

Funds To Support Community Initiatives

According to The Tribune, the organisers said that the proceeds from this particular event will be directed towards social and religious initiatives. One organiser noted that funds are being used to support ongoing community projects, including infrastructure linked to religious and welfare activities.

“A girl’s hostel is under construction at Gandhinagar. The money collected from the Dayro will be used for the same,” an organiser said.