Salim Khan Hospitalised: Doctors Issue Major Health Update

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan remains under close medical supervision at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. The 90-year-old was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit as a precautionary measure, prompting concern across the film industry and among fans. Doctors have described his condition as stable, with no major complications reported so far. Members of the Khan family, including son Salman Khan, have been regularly visiting the hospital as the celebrated writer continues his recovery under specialist care.

Medical Emergency & Immediate Response

Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after experiencing health complications believed to have been triggered by a sudden spike in blood pressure. Medical assessments confirmed a minor brain haemorrhage, a condition involving bleeding within the brain that can pose serious risks, particularly in elderly patients.

Hospital sources indicated that doctors acted swiftly to stabilise his condition. While he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit and given ventilator support as a precaution, no major invasive surgery was required. Specialists monitored his neurological responses and vital parameters closely in the first 48 hours, which are considered critical in such cases.

According to those familiar with the situation, the haemorrhage was classified as minor and was brought under control through timely medical intervention. Doctors have reportedly expressed cautious optimism about his recovery, noting that his vital signs remain stable. However, given his age, medical teams are continuing careful observation to prevent any secondary complications.

A brain haemorrhage, even a minor one, can result from high blood pressure, weakened blood vessels or age-related health conditions. Early diagnosis and treatment significantly improve recovery prospects. In Salim Khan’s case, prompt hospitalisation appears to have played a key role in preventing further deterioration.

Family Presence & Industry Concern

News of Salim Khan’s hospitalisation quickly spread, leading to an outpouring of concern from the film fraternity. His sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, have been seen frequently entering and leaving the hospital. Daughters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have also remained by his side.

Salman Khan is understood to have adjusted his professional commitments to prioritise his father’s health. While the family has not issued detailed public statements, sources indicate they are grateful for the support and well-wishes received from across the country.

Several prominent figures from the entertainment industry have visited Lilavati Hospital to inquire about Salim Khan’s health. Colleagues and long-time associates have reportedly met family members privately, reflecting the deep respect he commands within Bollywood. Over decades, Salim Khan built strong professional and personal relationships, making his health scare a matter of collective concern.

At the same time, the family has sought privacy during this period. Reports suggest they have requested limited public disclosure of medical details, preferring to manage updates personally rather than through hospital briefings. Hospital authorities have since restricted official communication in line with the family’s wishes.

Recovery Under Close Watch

As of the latest update, Salim Khan continues to recover in hospital under the supervision of senior medical specialists. Doctors are reportedly monitoring his blood pressure levels and neurological indicators to ensure steady progress. While there is no immediate timeline for discharge, medical teams are said to be satisfied with the stabilisation achieved so far.

Fans across the country have expressed concern and support through social media messages and prayers. The Khan family, meanwhile, remains focused on ensuring his comfort and recovery, maintaining a near-constant presence at the hospital.

For now, the priority remains medical stability and gradual recuperation. Given his age and the nature of the condition, recovery may take time, but early signs have been encouraging.