The controversy surrounding the viral Rs 370 Biryani debate has taken another turn, with comedian Madhur Virli now facing ire online. A resurfaced clip from one of his earlier stand-up performances has triggered widespread criticism, with many social media users accusing him of trivialising sexual violence and questioning where comedy should draw the line.

The backlash arrives just days after comedian Pranit More and audience members Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar became the focus of a nationwide debate over remarks made during a stand-up show that sparked conversations.

ALSO READ: 'Ye Hate Mai Deserve Karta Hu': Pranit More Apologises Again Amid Rs 370 Biryani Controversy, Seeks Second Chance

Old Stand-Up Clip Triggers Fresh Social Media Storm

The latest controversy began after an old video from Virli's 2024 show Love & Latex started circulating across social media platforms. Users widely shared the clip, arguing that subjects involving trauma and violence should not be treated as comedy material.

The user who posted the video wrote, "Meet Madhur Virli. Since when did rape jokes become normal? If you can't make people laugh without joking about someone's worst trauma, maybe comedy isn't for you. Find an honest job instead of using pain and suffering for cheap laughs. What is even more disgusting is that the audience sitting there is laughing at this cheap comedy and there are likely some girls among them, too."

Meet Madhur Virli:



Since when did rape jokes become normal? If you can't make people laugh without joking about someone's worst trauma, maybe comedy isn't for you.



Find an honest job instead of using pain and suffering for cheap laughs.



What is even more disgusting is that the… pic.twitter.com/ZxZ9c3vJwm — Sachya (@sachya2002) June 12, 2026

Social Media Users Demand Accountability

Several users openly condemned the comedian and called for action.

"Shame on you Madhur Virli! Joking about rape? And the disgusting audience clapping. Humans prove that they're the worst lot day by day," one user wrote.

Another said, "@RanvirShorey will defend this by saying that it's jusr a funny joke. Because he is a free speech absolutist. If someone in his family/friends gets raped, he will laugh on jokes Abt rape in front of the rape survivor.."

A third user commented, "What? This isn't comedy, it's desensitisation masked as art. They mock the most horrific acts, call it edgy, and sell it as freedom of expression."

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Pranit More Issues Another Apology

As criticism intensified for the viral comments in his standup show, Pranit More released a second public apology addressing the fallout.

He said, "I deserve this hate. That man said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing so I also got carried away. This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform and that escalated matters so fast. I want to apologise to all those who got hurt."

More also appealed for another opportunity to prove himself and said his future work would reflect his efforts to become a better person.