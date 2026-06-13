Comedian Pranit More has publicly apologised in connection with the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy, acknowledging what he described as a serious error in judgement during an interaction that later triggered widespread criticism online. The comedian said he had been hoping to speak about the issue for a while, but his suspended Instagram account prevented him from doing so.

Having finally broken his silence, More appealed to the public for an opportunity to make amends and prove that he has learned from the controversy.

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Pranit More Admits ‘Lapse Of Judgement’

Addressing the backlash, More accepted responsibility for his actions and reflected on how the situation unfolded during a crowd-work segment at one of his shows.

He said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ye hate mai deserve bhi karta hu. Uss ladke se Jab mai crowd work kar raha tha uss ladke ne kaafi deregatory cheeze boli, mai bhi carried away ho gaya, mujhse lapse of judgement ho gaya. Mujhe lagta hai ye meri kaafi badi galati thi. Mai chahta toh usko waha par hi rok sakta tha ya stand le sakta tha" [I feel that I deserved this hate. While I was doing crowd work, that guy made several derogatory remarks, and I got carried away as well. It was a lapse in judgment on my part. I believe it was a mistake. I could have stopped him right there or taken a stand at that moment.]

The comedian stated that he should have handled the moment differently and suggested that he had the time to intervene but failed to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

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‘Mai Better Insaan Banke Dikhaunga’

More also extended an apology to those who felt hurt by the controversy and said he was cooperating with the authorities regarding the legal action linked to the case.

He said, "Jinko bhi iss wajah se hurt hua hai unn sabse mai maafi maangna chahta hu. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere againts ho rahi hain uske liye mai authorities se cooperative bhi kar raha hu. Lekin aap sabse mai bas ye request karna chahta hu ki aap sab mujhe ek chance do. Mai ebtter insaan banke dikhaunga. Mere liye bhi ek learnign thi. Mai khud ke upar bhi kaam kar raha hu aur apne content ke upar bhi kaam karunga. Ye cheez aap future mai mere kaam mai bhi dekhoge" [I want to apologise to everyone who has been hurt because of this. I am also cooperating with the authorities in all the legal proceedings being conducted against me. But I would like to make one request to all of you, please give me a second chance. I will prove that I can become a better person. This has been a learning experience for me as well. I am working on myself and will also work on improving my content. You will see that change reflected in my work in the future.]

FIR Registered In The Case

The matter subsequently reached law enforcement authorities, leading to the registration of a case by Maharashtra Cyber.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, under FIR No. 36/2026. The accused have been booked under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Authorities stated that the FIR names Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others connected to the matter. The case concerns the alleged publication and circulation of obscene and objectionable content across online platforms and social media.