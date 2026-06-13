‘Aditya Dhar Been Developing Dhurandhar Since 2010?’ AI Video Of Akshaye Khanna Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar generated significant public interest.

An old, digitally altered clip of Akshaye Khanna resurfaced online.

The altered clip falsely linked him to the film Dhurandhar.

Ever since Dhurandhar has released, one performance has dominated conversations. While the film generated significant attention, it was Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Rehman Dakait that left a strong impression on the viewers. Amid the film's growing popularity, an old clip featuring Akshaye Khanna has unexpectedly resurfaced online, triggering a fresh wave of speculation and amusement among fans.

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The Viral Video That Started The Buzz

A scene from the 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip features Akshaye Khanna in the role of actor Atish Kapoor.

In the edited version circulating online, Atish's secretary, played by Sudhir Pandey, informs him that a director named Aditya wants to meet him. When he asks which Aditya, the response is "Aditya Dhar".

The scene then builds to the now-viral punchline. Upon hearing the name, Atish enthusiastically asks for the director to be sent in and says, "Zaroor koi Dhurandhar ka offer laya hoga."

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What Actually Happens In The Original Scene?

Despite the viral claims, the video is not authentic.

A closer look at the original Tees Maar Khan sequence reveals that the dialogue has been digitally altered. In the theatrical version, the secretary does not mention Aditya Dhar at all. Instead, the character refers to a fictional filmmaker named Manoj Ramlal from Hollywood.

The references to "Aditya Dhar" and "Dhurandhar" were inserted later through edited audio, reportedly using voice-cloning or deepfake-style technology to create a humorous connection with current Bollywood developments.

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Fact Check: Was Aditya Dhar Working On Dhurandhar In 2010?

The answer is no.

There is no reference to Aditya Dhar or Dhurandhar anywhere in the original version of Tees Maar Khan. Claims suggesting that the film predicted Dhar's future project or that he had approached Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar in 2010 are unfounded.

The viral footage is simply a fan-made parody edit that capitalised on the recent popularity of Dhurandhar and the online fascination surrounding Akshaye Khanna's performance.