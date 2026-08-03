India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaStudents Outnumbered By 'Puncture Banane Wale' At Jantar Mantar Protest: Bidhuri

Students Outnumbered By 'Puncture Banane Wale' At Jantar Mantar Protest: Bidhuri

In a late-night video message posted on Instagram and X on August 1, Modi said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 08:02 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday alleged that "puncture banane wale aur tala banane wale" (those who fix tyre punctures and locksmiths) outnumbered students at the recent Jantar Mantar protest against the NEET paper leak.

Addressing a "Gen Z Summit" held at Tughlaqabad in South Delhi, Bidhuri criticised the abusive language used at the protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bidhuri's remarks come in the backdrop of Modi's appeal to "forgive" young protesters who used abusive language against him and his late mother.

"Can the sons and daughters of India talk like this about Modi ji and his family? They must be the children of puncture repairers who were using such words against Modi ji," Bidhuri said.

The former two-time South Delhi MP also lashed out at Opposition leaders and said that the youth were misled to gather at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest demanding resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak.

"Puncture banane wale, tala banane wale (those who fix tyre puncture and locksmiths) were there (Jantar Mantar) in larger numbers. Students were fewer in number," he said.

In a late-night video message posted on Instagram and X on August 1, Modi said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at Jantar Mantar and expressed "cultural shock" over the language used by young women protesters.

At the same time, he called for forgiving the "misguided children", saying the youth should be guided rather than punished. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

Published at : 03 Aug 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Students Outnumbered By 'Puncture Banane Wale' At Jantar Mantar Protest: Bidhuri
Students Outnumbered By 'Puncture Banane Wale' At Jantar Mantar Protest: Bidhuri
India
Delhi Police To Drop Case Against Minor Who Abused PM Modi During CJP Protest: Sources
Delhi Police To Drop Case Against Minor Who Abused PM Modi During CJP Protest: Sources
India
Hand Grenade, Anti-National Posters Seized From Pulwama Man During Joint Security Check
Hand Grenade, Anti-National Posters Seized From Pulwama Man During Joint Security Check
India
Bengal STF probes 'Pak plan' to use arrested woman in espionage network
Bengal STF probes 'Pak plan' to use arrested woman in espionage network
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget