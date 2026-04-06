Once Unable To Afford Dal, This Actor Now Owns A Rs 100 Cr Empire

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Many actors step into Bollywood - some find instant fame, while others struggle and are labelled as flops. Even after facing setbacks, some switch to business or different careers, while others turn to television for a fresh start. One such inspiring story is that of Ronit Roy, who found his own path to success despite early failures.

Ronit Roy began his acting career with the 1992 film Jaan Tere Naam. The film was well-received, and its songs remain popular even today. Despite this strong start, his career didn’t progress as expected.

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After his debut, Ronit faced a difficult phase. There was a time when even affording two meals a day was a challenge. He has openly spoken about his struggles, recalling how he would eat at a dhaba near Bandra station, often managing just one meal a day - sometimes only roti with dal, and on better days, palak paneer.

At one point, when he couldn’t even afford dal, he asked for just roti and onion. The dhaba owner, however, still served him dal - an act of kindness he remembers from his toughest days.

This TV Serial Changed His Life

Eventually, film directors stopped casting him, pushing Ronit to rethink his career path. He turned to television, making his debut with Kamaan. His breakthrough came with the iconic role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which brought him immense popularity and recognition.

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Today, Ronit Roy is a well-established name in the industry. According to The Times of India report, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 99-100 crore. Alongside acting, he also runs a successful security agency, making him a great example of hard work and starting over.