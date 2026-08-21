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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Riverdale’ Actor Charles Melton Gets Married, Calls Camille Summers-Valli His ‘Wife’

‘Riverdale’ Actor Charles Melton Gets Married, Calls Camille Summers-Valli His ‘Wife’

‘Riverdale’ star Charles Melton appears to confirm his marriage to Camille Summers-Valli after referring to the photographer and director as his wife.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Charles Melton confirmed marriage to Camille Summers-Valli in interview.
  • He referred to her as his 'wife'.
  • The couple welcomed their baby daughter earlier this March.

Charles Melton appears to have quietly taken the next step in his relationship with photographer and director Camille Summers-Valli. The Riverdale and Beef actor referred to Summers-Valli as his “wife” during a new interview with PEOPLE, now confirming that the couple are now married.

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Charles Melton Refers To Camille Summers-Valli As 'Wife'

Melton, 35, was discussing his Emmy nomination for Beef during an interview with PEOPLE. During the talk, he casually referred to Summers-Valli as his wife while recalling the moment he found out about the recognition in Paris.

He said, “I was trying not to tune in,” Charles said of the nomination announcement, which came out when he was in Paris. “We [were] eight or nine hours ahead, and so maybe about a minute before the online nominations thing came out, I looked to my wife, and I was like, ‘Hey, should we turn it on?’ And we did.”

The actor had already used similar language earlier this year. During his Gold Gala speech in May, Melton described Summers-Valli as “my partner, my fiancée, my wife, my girlfriend.”

While the couple have not publicly detailed their wedding, Melton's latest comments have made their marital status much clearer.

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The Couple Welcomed Their First Child In March

The marriage news comes months after Melton and Summers-Valli became parents. In March, the couple announced the arrival of their baby daughter with a family post on Instagram.

“Our family,” the actor captioned the carousel.

They have chosen to keep much of their daughter's identity private. Melton did not disclose when she was born, and photographs shared by the family have largely kept her face out of view. Her name has also not been revealed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton)

Who Is Camille Summers-Valli?

Summers-Valli is a photographer and director whose work spans music videos, commercials and short films. She has worked with artists including Haim, METTE and BadBadNotGood, while her commercial credits include campaigns featuring Elle Fanning and Zendaya.

Summers-Valli has also directed Untitled Women, a short film featuring Melton that is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Before Melton's relationship with Summers-Valli, Melton was widely known for dating his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes. The pair dated from 2018 to 2021. He was later linked to Chase Sui Wonders in 2022 and Chloe Bennet in 2023.

For now, the actor's latest reference to Summers-Valli as his wife is the clearest indication yet that the couple have quietly moved from partners and parents to husband and wife.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Charles Melton confirmed his marriage to Camille Summers-Valli?

Yes, Charles Melton referred to Camille Summers-Valli as his 'wife'.

How did Charles Melton reveal his marriage?

He casually referred to Camille Summers-Valli as his wife during an interview about his Emmy nomination for Beef. He had also used similar language, including

Have Charles Melton and Camille Summers-Valli had children?

Yes, the couple announced the arrival of their baby daughter in March via an Instagram post. They have chosen to keep their daughter's identity, including her name and birth date, private.

Who is Camille Summers-Valli?

Camille Summers-Valli is a photographer and director whose work spans music videos, commercials, and short films. She has worked with artists like Haim and directed a short film featuring Melton.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riverdale United States News Charles Melton Camille Summers-Valli Charles Melton Married Charles Melton Wife Beef Season 2
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