Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut criticized Sharmila Tagore's 'Vande Mataram' interpretation.

Tagore argued some verses are difficult for monotheistic believers.

Kangana urged art's interpretation beyond a restrictive religious mindset.

The 'Vande Mataram' debate over its verses has recently resurfaced.

Kangana Ranut has responded to veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's recent comments on Vande Mataram. She has questioned her interpretation of the National Song and argued that poetry should not be viewed only through a religious lens. The exchange comes amid a renewed debate over the verses of Vande Mataram and whether all of them should be recited, with Sharmila saying some portions could be difficult for people who follow a single-God faith.

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Kangana Ranaut Responds To Sharmila Tagore

Kangana shared a video of Sharmila’s interview on her Instagram Stories and strongly disagreed with her interpretation of the song.

Questioning the veteran actor’s perspective as an artist, she wrote, "I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived, in any poetry or song words are metaphors, a poet or artist uses all kinds of imaginations draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desirable effect, Vande Matram is the spirit of freedom struggle Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within, how can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

'Come Out Of Hindu Muslim Mindset'

Kangana continued her argument by referring to Swami Vivekananda and describing Shakti as a broader expression of strength. She wrote, "Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding Shakti to rise, please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God doctors also call power Shakti, let's embrace each other like our own, I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me."

In another Instagram Story, Kangana added, “A very important aspect of art is interpretation, Shakti, Durga, Chandi can be a noun in a temple Aarti lekin when it’s her as an adjective in a freedom anthem, it’s the unleashed ferocious spirit of volatile Shakti within, I am sorry if some religion is only restricted to one God and one expression that too if male supremacy. Huh who cares!! Sorry to inform you it’s a selective issue not a collective issue.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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What Sharmila Tagore Said About Vande Mataram

Speaking to IANS, Sharmila Tagore explained why she believed only certain portions of the song would be more widely acceptable. She said, "My point of view is that there are many religious people who believe in one single God, not many Gods. In 'Vande Mataram', there is a stanza which says that many Gods are mentioned in 'Vande Mataram"

She further said, "It is difficult for those who believe in one religion to say, 'Vande Kali, Vande Durga'. Therefore, if we take all the religious people in India together, the first two stanzas are very good", adding that the issue was connected to the different religious beliefs followed across India.

Delhi: On Vande Mataram, actress Sharmila Tagore says, "My point of view is that here, people belonging to many religions and faiths reside, who believe in one God, a single God, not many gods. And in Vande Mataram, the stanza where worship is offered to many gods, if you read… pic.twitter.com/ZVIZbUW917 — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

The Controversy Surrounding Vande Mataram

The discussion over Vande Mataram has resurfaced amid debate over the National Song and the number of its stanzas that should be performed. The song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, became closely associated with India’s freedom movement.

The controversy also follows the Congress Working Committee’s decision to follow its 1937 resolution under which only the first two stanzas are sung at Congress programmes. Separately, the BJP had criticised Congress leaders over an alleged incident during the party’s Independence Day celebrations on August 15, when Vande Mataram was being rendered. The Congress dismissed the episode as a coincidence.

While Jana Gana Mana is India’s National Anthem, Vande Mataram holds the status of the National Song and remains deeply linked to the country’s freedom struggle.