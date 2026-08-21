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English NewsCitiesNo Permission For 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' At Jantar Mantar Today, Says Delhi Police

No Permission For 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' At Jantar Mantar Today, Says Delhi Police

Delhi Police said no permission had been granted for a reservation reform protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. It called social media claims “false and misleading”.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police denied permission for August 21 Jantar Mantar protest.
  • Police clarified no gathering allowed; prohibitory orders are in effect.
  • Police warned against fake news amid

The Delhi Police on Thursday said no permission had been granted for a proposed protest on reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21, dismissing social media videos claiming that authorities had approved the gathering as “false and misleading”.

In a statement, Delhi Police said, "Various videos are circulating regarding the alleged grant of permission for a protest, on the issue of reservation reforms, at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, which is false and misleading."

The police clarified that no individual or organisation had been permitted to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

"It is further clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 CrPC) are already in force in the New Delhi District," Delhi Police said.

Under the restrictions, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and gatherings involving five or more people are prohibited.

ALSO READ: SC Forms Panel To Probe Police Action, Excessive Force At Jantar Mantar Student Protest

Police Warn Against Unverified Social Media Posts

The Delhi Police urged people not to amplify, forward, rely on or circulate unverified information related to the alleged permission for the protest.

The police also cautioned that legal action could be taken against people found involved in creating or disseminating fake news.

'Reservation Hatao Andolan' Calls For Protest

The clarification came after the Instagram-based page "Reservation Hatao Andolan" called for a gathering at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

The organisation's official Instagram page, which has 5.6 million followers, shared a poster on Thursday announcing a "peaceful protest" and asked people to join the gathering at 2 pm.

The platform quickly gained traction by using protest-mobilisation tactics associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). It has now called for a physical protest against the reservation system at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

ALSO READ: Six Indians Aboard Cargo Ship Carrying Turkish Weapons Hijacked By Pirates Off Somalia 

Frequently Asked Questions

Has permission been granted for a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21?

No, the Delhi Police stated that no permission has been granted for any protest on reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21. They dismissed social media videos claiming approval as false and misleading.

What restrictions are currently in effect in New Delhi District?

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 CrPC) are in force. These prohibit protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and gatherings involving five or more people.

Which organization called for the protest at Jantar Mantar?

The Instagram-based page

What has the Delhi Police warned against regarding the protest information?

The Delhi Police urged people not to amplify, forward, or circulate unverified information about the alleged protest permission. They warned legal action could be taken against those creating or spreading fake news.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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