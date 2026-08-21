Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police denied permission for August 21 Jantar Mantar protest.

Police clarified no gathering allowed; prohibitory orders are in effect.

Police warned against fake news amid

The Delhi Police on Thursday said no permission had been granted for a proposed protest on reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21, dismissing social media videos claiming that authorities had approved the gathering as “false and misleading”.

In a statement, Delhi Police said, "Various videos are circulating regarding the alleged grant of permission for a protest, on the issue of reservation reforms, at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, which is false and misleading."

The police clarified that no individual or organisation had been permitted to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

"It is further clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 CrPC) are already in force in the New Delhi District," Delhi Police said.

Under the restrictions, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and gatherings involving five or more people are prohibited.

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Police Warn Against Unverified Social Media Posts

The Delhi Police urged people not to amplify, forward, rely on or circulate unverified information related to the alleged permission for the protest.

The police also cautioned that legal action could be taken against people found involved in creating or disseminating fake news.

'Reservation Hatao Andolan' Calls For Protest

The clarification came after the Instagram-based page "Reservation Hatao Andolan" called for a gathering at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

The organisation's official Instagram page, which has 5.6 million followers, shared a poster on Thursday announcing a "peaceful protest" and asked people to join the gathering at 2 pm.

The platform quickly gained traction by using protest-mobilisation tactics associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). It has now called for a physical protest against the reservation system at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

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