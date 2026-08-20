PM Modi To Govt Secretaries: Engage More With Youth, Break ‘Silos’ In Policymaking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM urged officials for long-term policymaking, youth engagement.

Modi stressed overcoming silos, fostering inter-departmental coordination.

Modi underscored AI's effective use, data as national asset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged senior government officials to engage more with young people and adopt a long-term approach to policymaking during a high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India.

Modi chaired the third high-level meeting with Secretaries at his residence, where he discussed the future action agenda of ministries and departments dealing with infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance, according to a government press release.

PM Modi Calls For Long-Term Thinking

The Prime Minister said officials should look beyond immediate issues and statistics and consider how the country's future should be shaped.

“Noting that deliberations had already been held with two groups of Secretaries, Prime Minister said that Secretaries, in addition to thinking about immediate issues and statistics, should also think with a long-term perspective on how the country’s future should be shaped,” the release stated.

‘Silos’ A Problem Of Mindset

During the meeting, Modi stressed that departmental silos were not merely an organisational issue but also a problem of mindset.

PM Narendra Modi chairs third High-Level Meeting with Secretaries to Government of India.



PM urges Secretaries to think with a long-term perspective on how the country’s future should be shaped



PM says data is a national asset and a resource for the future; calls for greater… — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

“He said silos can be both horizontal and vertical. He stressed that officials must take ownership of their responsibilities and work with a spirit of belongingness,” the government statement said.

Greater Engagement With Universities, Youth

Modi called for greater engagement between government departments, universities and young people to bring fresh perspectives into policymaking.

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“He said wider engagement with universities and young people can bring new and unconventional ideas,” the statement noted.

Lessons From Covid-19, West Asia War

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of collective efforts and cited the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges created by the West Asia war as examples of situations where officials worked together effectively.

“He said that such coordination mechanisms should become a natural part of the government’s work culture,” the statement added.

Modi Calls For Effective Use Of AI

The meeting also discussed the effective use of Artificial Intelligence.

Modi called for greater use of the technology while stressing the importance of human intervention and judgement. He also called for exploring innovative ways to combine the capabilities of AI with human expertise, the statement said.

Data ‘A National Asset’

Modi termed data a national asset and a resource for the future.

He noted that the government invests resources in collecting, storing and managing data, but said its full potential is not always realised because of departmental silos and fragmented systems.

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