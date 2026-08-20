Vijay’s 3 Big Demands At Amit Shah-Led Meet: Delimitation, NEET, Drug Control

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay urged Centre not to reduce states' parliamentary representation.

He reiterated NEET opposition, seeking state-specific medical admission mechanism.

Vijay also called for stricter online drug sales regulation and enforcement.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday made three key requests to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, raising issues related to delimitation, NEET and drug control.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also attended the meeting at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpet district, Tamil Nadu. The meeting was hosted by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government.

Vijay Seeks Assurance On Delimitation

On the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, Vijay sought a firm assurance from the Centre that no state would lose its parliamentary representation as a result of the exercise.

“As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament,” the Tamil Nadu CM said.

Vijay argued that southern states should not be penalised for their achievements in population stabilisation, human development and economic growth.

“These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation. Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives,” he added.

“I therefore urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation,” Vijay said.

He said such an approach would uphold the principles of equity, preserve the federal balance envisioned by the Constitution and reinforce the confidence of states in the country's democratic institutions.

Tamil Nadu, along with Kerala, has consistently raised concerns over population-based delimitation, citing the implementation of national family planning and population control directives over the past five decades.

Vijay Reiterates Tamil Nadu’s Opposition To NEET

On NEET, Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu's long-standing opposition to the medical entrance examination, arguing that it disadvantages students from rural and marginalised backgrounds.

“Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) places students from rural backgrounds and socially and economically disadvantaged communities at a distinct disadvantage, undermining the State's long-standing model of inclusive access based on school education,” he said.

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Vijay urged the Centre to allow Tamil Nadu to adopt an alternative admission mechanism for medical courses under the state quota, particularly based on Class 12 marks.

“I urge the Union Government to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses solely based on Class XII marks, in keeping with the State's proven and equitable admission system,” the Tamil Nadu CM said.

Call For Tighter Action On Online Drug Sales

Vijay also called for stricter regulation of online sales of prescription medicines and stronger interstate coordination to tackle narcotics.

He urged the Centre to strengthen the regulatory framework governing online sales of prescription drugs and ensure stricter enforcement against their unauthorised sale.

He also asked the Union government to “review the existing legal framework to effectively address emerging substance abuse among youth.”

Vijay Raises Cauvery Water Dispute

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also raised the issue of interstate river disputes, particularly the Cauvery water-sharing issue amid recent tensions with Karnataka.

Vijay said cooperation between states must be accompanied by compliance with legal and institutional mechanisms.

“Water is fundamental to the lives, agriculture, and livelihoods of millions, and the management of interstate rivers demands both cooperation and unwavering respect for the rule of law. First, the legitimate rights of lower riparian States and the livelihoods that depend on assured river flows must be fully protected. Second, the judgments of the Supreme Court, the awards of duly constituted tribunals, and the statutory mechanisms established for river management must be implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

On the Cauvery dispute, Vijay said timely enforcement of the Supreme Court's judgment and the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) was essential.

Earlier, the CWMA had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu from August 12 at 8 am for the next 15 days.

The Supreme Court also directed the Congress-led Karnataka government to ensure compliance.

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