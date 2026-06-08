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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJennifer Winget To Marry Singapore Businessman William Ishmael: Report

Jennifer Winget To Marry Singapore Businessman William Ishmael: Report

Jennifer Winget is reportedly set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The couple got engaged during a holiday, and a Christian wedding is expected between September-October or December-January.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover.

Jennifer Winget, who has won millions of hearts over the years with her memorable performances in hit television shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh, appears to be all set to begin a new chapter in her personal life. If reports are to be believed, the actress is in a happy and committed relationship with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael, and the two are now reportedly moving toward marriage.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple, claiming that Jennifer and William share a stable bond, and that the actress said yes to a marriage proposal from William during a holiday the two spent together. Wedding conversations have since begun in earnest, with Jennifer reportedly already starting to shortlist vendors and look into other wedding-related arrangements.

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Jennifer And William's Wedding Plans

According to the source quoted in the report, it will be a Christian wedding. The ceremony could take place between September and October or December and January, though the couple is still on the lookout for the perfect venue. Close friends of the couple, including Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh, are reportedly already in the know about the plans.

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Jennifer's Past Relationships, Marriage

She was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two fell in love on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012, but their relationship did not last, and the couple parted ways in 2014. Karan later went on to marry actress Bipasha Basu in 2016.

Earlier this year, Jennifer was rumoured to be in a relationship with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi, with reports even suggesting the two might get married. However, Karan dismissed the rumours and called them rubbish.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jennifer Winget's fiancé?

Jennifer Winget is reportedly engaged to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The couple shares a stable bond and is reportedly moving towards marriage.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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Jennifer Winget Engagement William Ishmael
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