Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iconic band Guns N' Roses announces new India shows.

Bengaluru (November 14) and Guwahati (November 17) host concerts.

Assam Chief Minister welcomed band, expecting tourism benefits.

Iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses is returning to India later this year, with debut shows lined up in two new cities. They will perform in Bengaluru on November 14, followed by Guwahati on November 17. This comes after their last year’s performance in Mumbai.

Guns N’ Roses To Rock Bengaluru, Guwahati

“India, we’re back for two special nights this November! Bengaluru on November 14 & Guwahati on November 17,” the band announced on its official social media handle.

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They further added, “Get on the Nightrain for first tickets now. General on sale tomorrow at 11 am.”

India, we're back for two special nights this November! Bengaluru on November 14 & Guwahati on November 17. Get on the Nightrain for first tickets now.

General on sale tomorrow at 11am. https://t.co/6qJXvteeym pic.twitter.com/6Ta5LWIskV — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) June 8, 2026

According to BookMyShow, tickets will go live on June 9 at 11 am. The Bengaluru concert is scheduled to take place at NICE Grounds, and the Guwahati show will be held at Khanapara Veterinary Ground.

Both concerts are set to begin at 5 pm and will run for approximately five hours.

Assam CM Welcomes Band

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, formerly Twitter, to welcome the news, expressing excitement over the band’s upcoming show in Guwahati on November 17.

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“Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N’ Roses to Guwahati on November 17, bringing one of the world’s most iconic rock bands to Assam. Following the historic success of Post Malone’s concert, Assam’s rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum. As fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam’s hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.”

Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam.



Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather… pic.twitter.com/CH1QX5cDK0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 8, 2026

Guns N’ Roses Last Performed In Mumbai

The announcement comes nearly a year after the band’s performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17, which marked their first India show in over 12 years. The band first performed in India in December 2012, during their maiden tour of the country, featuring the Chinese Democracy-era lineup rather than the classic reunited formation.

That tour included iconic tracks such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, Paradise City, and Welcome to the Jungle.

About Guns N’ Roses

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985 from the merger of LA Guns and Hollywood Rose, Guns N’ Roses built their legacy around the classic lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, and Steven Adler. Their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction, became one of the best-selling debut records of all time.

They followed it with the ambitious twin albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in 1991, before releasing the long-delayed Chinese Democracy in 2008 after nearly two decades of development. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 - the same year they first performed in India.