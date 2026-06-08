TMC Turmoil: Mahua Moitra Tells Yusuf to 'Have Some Shame'; Saugata Says BJP Approached Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahua Moitra urged defecting TMC leaders to resign seats.

Moitra questioned Yusuf Pathan's reported meeting with Amit Shah.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra launched a sharp attack on party leaders accused of gravitating towards the BJP, asserting that those elected on a TMC mandate had no moral right to align with the NDA without first resigning their seats.

"MPs were elected in 2024 on a TMC ticket. The mandate was not for the NDA. All the greedy, self-serving traitors can join the BJP now — resign your seats and contest on a BJP ticket. Let's see how popular you really are," Moitra said in a post on X.

MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA. All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now- resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket. Let’s see what big heroes you are. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 8, 2026

She also took aim at TMC MP and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, questioning reports that he was heading to Delhi after being summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: ABP Exclusive: Hardeep Puri Addresses Petrol Price Concerns Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruptions

"Yusuf Pathan, are you rushing to Delhi because Amit Shah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district elected you with a huge mandate. Show some dignity and backbone," she wrote.

'I Was Also Offered': Saugata Roy

Her remarks came as senior TMC leader Saugata Roy disclosed that he had received an offer from the BJP to switch sides but had declined it, reaffirming his loyalty to the party.

"Yes, I received an offer from the BJP to join them. But I rejected it. I will remain with the party on whose symbol I won the election," Roy told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | On INDIA bloc meeting today, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "TMC is being targeted & attacked a lot. If other parties support TMC, it will provide power to the TMC. When there was an attack on Abhishek Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi from the Congress… pic.twitter.com/forTsut41T — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

Roy's comments came amid visible turbulence within the TMC, with reports of defections and growing internal unrest. The party leadership met INDIA bloc partners in Delhi even as it grappled with the resignation of a Rajya Sabha MP and reports of meetings between some TMC Lok Sabha MPs and BJP leaders.

'TMC Is Being Targeted Repeatedly'

The veteran MP said the TMC was facing sustained political attacks and argued that support from opposition allies would strengthen the party.

"TMC is being targeted repeatedly. Support from other opposition parties will give the party strength," he said.

Roy cited the Congress leadership's condemnation of the recent attack on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur as an example of opposition solidarity.

Also Read: US-Iran War: India Urges 'Immediate De-Escalation'; Issues Travel Advisory

"When Abhishek Banerjee was attacked, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident," he said.

Roy's public show of loyalty contrasted with the uncertainty surrounding sections of the party as the TMC attempts to navigate a period of internal strain and political pressure.