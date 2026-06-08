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HomeNewsIndiaTMC Turmoil: Mahua Moitra Tells Yusuf to 'Have Some Shame'; Saugata Says BJP Approached Him

TMC Turmoil: Mahua Moitra Tells Yusuf to 'Have Some Shame'; Saugata Says BJP Approached Him

TMC MP Moitra slammed leaders allegedly leaning towards the BJP, urging them to resign and recontest. Saugata Roy said he rejected a BJP offer, reaffirming loyalty to the TMC amid internal unrest.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahua Moitra urged defecting TMC leaders to resign seats.
  • Moitra questioned Yusuf Pathan's reported meeting with Amit Shah.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra launched a sharp attack on party leaders accused of gravitating towards the BJP, asserting that those elected on a TMC mandate had no moral right to align with the NDA without first resigning their seats.

"MPs were elected in 2024 on a TMC ticket. The mandate was not for the NDA. All the greedy, self-serving traitors can join the BJP now — resign your seats and contest on a BJP ticket. Let's see how popular you really are," Moitra said in a post on X.

She also took aim at TMC MP and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, questioning reports that he was heading to Delhi after being summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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"Yusuf Pathan, are you rushing to Delhi because Amit Shah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district elected you with a huge mandate. Show some dignity and backbone," she wrote.

'I Was Also Offered': Saugata Roy

Her remarks came as senior TMC leader Saugata Roy disclosed that he had received an offer from the BJP to switch sides but had declined it, reaffirming his loyalty to the party.

"Yes, I received an offer from the BJP to join them. But I rejected it. I will remain with the party on whose symbol I won the election," Roy told ANI.

Roy's comments came amid visible turbulence within the TMC, with reports of defections and growing internal unrest. The party leadership met INDIA bloc partners in Delhi even as it grappled with the resignation of a Rajya Sabha MP and reports of meetings between some TMC Lok Sabha MPs and BJP leaders.

'TMC Is Being Targeted Repeatedly'

The veteran MP said the TMC was facing sustained political attacks and argued that support from opposition allies would strengthen the party.

"TMC is being targeted repeatedly. Support from other opposition parties will give the party strength," he said.

Roy cited the Congress leadership's condemnation of the recent attack on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur as an example of opposition solidarity.

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"When Abhishek Banerjee was attacked, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident," he said.

Roy's public show of loyalty contrasted with the uncertainty surrounding sections of the party as the TMC attempts to navigate a period of internal strain and political pressure.

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Mahua Moitra's message to TMC leaders considering joining the BJP?

Moitra stated that TMC MPs elected on the party's mandate should resign their seats and re-contest on a BJP ticket if they wish to switch. She called such individuals

Why did Mahua Moitra criticize Yusuf Pathan?

Moitra questioned reports that Yusuf Pathan was going to Delhi after being summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to show dignity and backbone.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saugata Roy Mahua Moitra TMC Rebel News TMC Trurmoil
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