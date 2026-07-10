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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajpal Yadav Net Worth: Despite Rs 85 Crore Net Worth, Actor Faces Jail In Rs 9 Crore Case

Rajpal Yadav Net Worth: Despite Rs 85 Crore Net Worth, Actor Faces Jail In Rs 9 Crore Case

Despite his legal setback, Rajpal Yadav says he has Rs 1,200 crore worth of projects lined up. Reports estimate his net worth at Rs 50-85 crore, with earnings from films, endorsements and investments.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yadav remains a busy actor, commands high film fees.

Rajpal Yadav has found himself in the headlines after the Delhi High Court reportedly sentenced him to three months' imprisonment in seven cheque bounce cases and imposed a fine of Rs 7.35 crore. However, the actor has previously maintained that the dispute was never about a lack of money.

Rajpal Yadav Has Rs 1,200 Crore Projects

Speaking in earlier interviews, Rajpal claimed he has projects worth nearly Rs 1,200 crore in the pipeline, including films and other ventures where he is working on a combination of fixed fees and profit-sharing agreements. He also said he has around ten films lined up over the coming years. 

ALSO READ | Delhi High Court Sentences Rajpal Yadav To Three Months' Jail In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

According to media reports, Rajpal Yadav’s estimated net worth is believed to be between Rs 50 crore and Rs 85 crore. Apart from acting, he reportedly earns through real estate investments and brand endorsements, while also owning luxury cars, including Audi and BMW models.

‘This Was Never Just About Money’ 

Rajpal has previously spoken at length about the long-running financial dispute. During an appearance on journalist Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, he claimed that if the issue had merely involved Rs 5 crore, it would have been resolved years ago. According to the actor, the disagreement ultimately affected a much larger project valued at around Rs 22 crore, with significant production already completed before the dispute escalated.

ALSO READ | Dhamaal 4 Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn Earns Rs 40 Crore, Riteish Deshmukh Rs 10 Crore - Check Who Got What

In another interview, Rajpal suggested that the matter had gone beyond finances and had become an issue of “ego, jealousy and resentment”. He added that any further resolution would now depend entirely on the courts.

On the professional front, Rajpal continues to remain one of Bollywood’s busiest character actors. Reports suggest he charged around Rs 1.25 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while his remuneration for films such as Welcome To The Jungle and Bhooth Bangla is also reported to be in the crore range. He is expected to appear in several upcoming projects, including Welcome To The Jungle, Ghamasaan and other major productions in the coming years.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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