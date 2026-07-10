Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riteish, Arshad, Ravi Kishan received Rs 10 crore each.

The fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise has finally arrived in cinemas, with audiences turning out in large numbers for the comedy entertainer. Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, Dhamaal 4 has opened to strong buzz, prompting interest not only in its box office prospects but also in the fees earned by its star-studded cast.

Ajay Devgn Got Rs 40 Crore For Dhamaal 4

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Dhamaal 4 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, making it the most expensive film in the franchise to date. The reported budget reflects the film’s large ensemble cast, high production values and ambitious scale.

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The report claims that Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid actor in the film, earning a reported Rs 40 crore. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently revealed that Ajay reduced his fee to support the project after production costs increased, highlighting the actor’s commitment to the film.

Riteish, Arshad And Ravi Kishan Among The Top Earners

Moneycontrol further reports that Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ravi Kishan each received Rs 10 crore for their roles. While Riteish and Arshad have been integral to the Dhamaal franchise for years, Ravi Kishan joins the comedy series for the first time.

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Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye reportedly charged Rs 2 crore each, while Sanjeeda Shaikh is said to have received Rs 1.5 crore.

Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, Dhamaal 4 boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood comedy. With the film now in cinemas, all eyes will be on whether it can translate its star power into a successful run at the box office.