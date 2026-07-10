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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDhamaal 4 Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn Earns Rs 40 Crore, Riteish Deshmukh Rs 10 Crore - Check Who Got What

Dhamaal 4 Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn Earns Rs 40 Crore, Riteish Deshmukh Rs 10 Crore - Check Who Got What

'Dhamaal 4', reportedly made on a Rs 200 crore budget, is said to be Ajay Devgn’s latest big-ticket release. Reports claim he earned Rs 40 crore, the highest fee among the cast.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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  • Riteish, Arshad, Ravi Kishan received Rs 10 crore each.

The fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise has finally arrived in cinemas, with audiences turning out in large numbers for the comedy entertainer. Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, Dhamaal 4 has opened to strong buzz, prompting interest not only in its box office prospects but also in the fees earned by its star-studded cast.

Ajay Devgn Got Rs 40 Crore For Dhamaal 4

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Dhamaal 4 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, making it the most expensive film in the franchise to date. The reported budget reflects the film’s large ensemble cast, high production values and ambitious scale.

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The report claims that Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid actor in the film, earning a reported Rs 40 crore. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently revealed that Ajay reduced his fee to support the project after production costs increased, highlighting the actor’s commitment to the film.

Riteish, Arshad And Ravi Kishan Among The Top Earners

Moneycontrol further reports that Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ravi Kishan each received Rs 10 crore for their roles. While Riteish and Arshad have been integral to the Dhamaal franchise for years, Ravi Kishan joins the comedy series for the first time.  

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Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye reportedly charged Rs 2 crore each, while Sanjeeda Shaikh is said to have received Rs 1.5 crore.

Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, Dhamaal 4 boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood comedy. With the film now in cinemas, all eyes will be on whether it can translate its star power into a successful run at the box office.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who directed and produced Dhamaal 4?

Dhamaal 4 was directed by Indra Kumar. It was produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Ajay Devgn Dhamaal 4
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