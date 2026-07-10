Delhi High Court Sentences Rajpal Yadav To Three Months' Jail In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court confirms Rajpal Yadav's three-month jail sentence.

Yadav and wife ordered to pay significant compensation amounts.

Court cited Yadav's failure to honor prior payment undertakings.

Rajpal Yadav has suffered a setback from the Delhi High Court in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The actor will serve three months in jail. A bench headed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the petitions filed by Rajpal Yadav challenging the trial court's decision and affirmed his conviction.

Rajpal Yadav To Spend Three Months In Jail

Apart from serving three months in jail, the actor will also pay Rs 1.05 crore as compensation to the complainant in each case. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay Rs 1.04 crore to the complainant and a fine of Rs 25,000 to the State.

The court further directed his wife, Radha Yadav, to pay Rs 5.51 crore to the complainant in each case.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Rajpal Yadav was given several opportunities to comply with the undertaking he had given before the court, but despite being granted repeated chances, he failed to honour it.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

To fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010. However, the movie’s poor performance at the box office caused his debts to spiral, eventually reaching Rs 9 crore. The legal conflict intensified in 2018 when repayment cheques started bouncing, resulting in a six-month prison sentence for the actor under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

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While the Delhi High Court had previously suspended the sentence in 2024 to give Yadav time to clear his dues, it refused to grant any more extensions this February. Consequently, the court ordered him to surrender at Tihar Jail. Prior to turning himself in, the 54-year-old actor spoke openly about his hardships, citing a lack of both financial means and backing from the film industry. Yadav, who recently appeared in Baby John, has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.