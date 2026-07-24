Are Actors Being Paid To Join Students’ Protests? Akanksha Puri’s Remark Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police action during student march sparked widespread reactions.

Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Akanksha Puri has made a startling claim amid the ongoing student protests, alleging that actors and content creators are being offered money to participate in demonstrations for publicity. Known for portraying Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh, Akanksha said support for students should be driven by genuine concern rather than financial incentives or marketing opportunities.

Speaking to IANS, she urged people to stand by the "right cause" instead of turning protests into a promotional exercise. "I just want people to support the right thing. Don't make it a marketing tool. Don't make money off it. I know that many actors and content creators are being approached by different people and groups to attend rallies so they can be seen. I don't want to be part of that," she said.

'Students Deserve Support, Not Publicity'

Expressing concern over the treatment of protesting students, Akanksha said she was deeply disturbed after seeing visuals from the demonstrations. She stressed that students represent the future of the country and deserve to have their voices heard.

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"I don't want to be part of this garbage. Whether I'm physically present or not doesn't matter. Whenever someone genuinely needs me, I will stand with them. They are the future of India, and what happened to them was heartbreaking. They are only asking for support, and they deserve to be heard," she added.

Protests Intensified After Sonam Wangchuk's Removal

The Jantar Mantar protest gained momentum after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 18, following a 21-day indefinite hunger strike. Delhi Police shifted him to hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated, citing medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court.

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Following the incident, students led by the CJP organised a peaceful march towards Parliament. The demonstration later escalated after police carried out a lathicharge, prompting widespread reactions on social media. Several Bollywood and television personalities have since voiced support for the students, while Akanksha Puri's remarks have added a fresh dimension to the ongoing debate over celebrity involvement in public protests.