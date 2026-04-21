Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji trailer launch saw emotional Riteish and Genelia.

Riteish thanked Genelia for her strong support system.

The historical drama is set for May 1 release.

Salman Khan to make an important cameo appearance.

The makers of Raja Shivaji launched the film’s trailer in Mumbai on Monday, and several moments from the event have been going viral on social media. Among them, a particular video featuring Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh has caught people’s attention.

The video shows the actor breaking down as her husband speaks during the launch event in Mumbai. Riteish spoke about the effort and commitment behind bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen. Riteish too was seen getting emotional on stage as he thanked Genelia for being by her hide.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh

Viral Video Shows Emotional Moment

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In the viral video, the couple is seen on stage during the trailer launch as Riteish expresses gratitude to his team for their support in realising the project. While speaking, he paused to acknowledge Genelia as his strongest support system, a moment that left her deeply moved.

Genelia turned away from the audience to wipe her tears, and Riteish also became emotional and was seen wiping his tears. Genelia was also seen passing tissue to him. This became one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

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About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji features a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Bhagyashree. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh.

The film will additionally feature a cameo by Salman Khan which holds importance within the narrative. Riteish Deshmukh, however, hasn’t revealed details of his appearance.

The film is a historical drama based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, depicting his battles and the broader historical context of the Maratha empire. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, with co-production by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the film is set to release on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. It will release in three languages - Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.