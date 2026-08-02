Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rhiya Ahir gained prominence protesting the UG-NEET paper leak.

Raj Thackeray felicitated Ahir for courage during student demonstrations.

Ahir faced online threats; Supriya Sule urged government action.

She filed an FIR regarding alleged online harassment and defamation.

Rhiya Ahir, the model, entrepreneur and social media influencer who became one of the most recognisable faces of the UG-NEET paper leak protests in Mumbai, continues to make headlines. After her viral protest moment near Shivaji Park captured nationwide attention, she was honoured by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and later met NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who publicly extended her support as Ahir alleged she had received online threats and abuse.

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Raj Thackeray Felicitates Rhiya Ahir

Raj Thackeray felicitated Rhiya Ahir along with the young man who recorded videos of the police action during the student demonstration.

According to TV9, the honour was conferred during a programme organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena in Mumbai. Both were recognised for the courage they displayed during the UG-NEET protest.

Addressing those present, Thackeray praised the involvement of students and young people in public issues and encouraged them to remain socially aware and actively engaged.

Supriya Sule Urges Government To Ensure Rhiya Ahir's Safety

Following her felicitation, Rhiya Ahir also met Member of Parliament Supriya Sule along with members of the Pawar family. Images from the meeting were widely shared online.

Speaking after the meeting, Sule said, "Met Rhiya Ahir in Mumbai, who fearlessly stood in front of a police van during the students' protest. Her courage became a powerful symbol of the students' movement and inspired people across the country."

She also condemned the abuse Ahir allegedly faced after the incident.

Sule said, "It is deeply disturbing that she is now facing death threats and a malicious campaign involving morphed photos and videos aimed at defaming and intimidating her. Such attempts to silence a young woman for exercising her democratic right to protest are completely unacceptable."

Calling for immediate action, Sule added, "Assured Rhiya that we stand firmly with her and will continue to support her through this challenging time. I urge the government to take immediate and strict action against those responsible and ensure her safety and protection."

Met Rhiya Ahir in Mumbai, who fearlessly stood in front of a police van during the students' protest. Her courage became a powerful symbol of the students' movement and inspired people across the country.



It is deeply disturbing that she is now facing death threats and a… pic.twitter.com/uN4Ezvk2gj — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 1, 2026

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FIR Filed After Alleged Online Threats

After her protest video went viral, Rhiya Ahir alleged that she became the target of online trolling, abuse and defamation. She subsequently filed an FIR, claiming she had received threats following the incident.

Her protest near Shivaji Park, where she stood in front of a police van as students were being detained during the peaceful demonstration, remains the defining moment that propelled her into the national spotlight. Since then, her meetings with political leaders and her allegations of online harassment have kept her at the centre of public attention.