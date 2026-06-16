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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Raaka’ Gets Major Release Update: Allu Arjun’s Biggest Film Yet May Arrive In December 2027

‘Raaka’ Gets Major Release Update: Allu Arjun’s Biggest Film Yet May Arrive In December 2027

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka continues to generate massive buzz, with fans eagerly waiting for updates on its release and storyline.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 05:53 PM (IST)

Fans of Allu Arjun have been eagerly waiting for updates on his upcoming film Raaka, which is already being touted as one of the biggest Indian film projects in the making. Ever since the film was announced, excitement around the Atlee directorial has continued to grow, with audiences keen to know more about its storyline, genre and release plans.

While the makers have maintained strict secrecy around the project and ensured that no details leak from the set, a fresh report has now offered a significant update regarding the film’s release timeline.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Raaka’ May Arrive In 2027

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the makers are considering releasing Raaka sometime in December 2027. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date, reports suggest that the film’s shooting could be wrapped up by the end of 2026 if everything goes according to schedule.

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The delay between production and release is reportedly due to the extensive post-production work planned for the film. Several leading Hollywood studios are believed to be handling the visual effects, and director Atlee is said to require substantial time to complete the remaining technical work. As a result, the Christmas 2027 holiday window is being viewed as the most suitable release period for the ambitious project.

Sources also indicate that the film’s digital rights deal has not yet been finalised. Because of this, the makers are unlikely to announce an official release date until production is completed and all major agreements are in place.

Star-Studded Cast And Massive Budget

Apart from Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film is expected to feature several prominent actors in key roles. Reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor may also be part of the project, although an official cast announcement is still awaited. 

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Adding to the anticipation is the film’s reported budget, which is said to exceed Rs 700 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. Backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is expected to be a large-scale cinematic spectacle, and fans are now watching closely for an official update from the makers.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is directing Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Raaka'?

The film 'Raaka' is being directed by Atlee. It is already being touted as one of the biggest Indian film projects.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Allu Arjun Raaka
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