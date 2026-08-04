Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Faizan Ansari filed a complaint against CJP founder Dipke.

Ansari alleged Dipke paid celebrities for Jantar Mantar protests.

He also claimed Dipke's men assaulted him twice.

The complaint additionally labeled Dipke a "Pakistani agent".

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari, who has filed a complaint against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, has made several allegations against him. In his complaint, Ansari tagged Dipke a “Pakistani agent” and called for his immediate arrest. He also claimed that Dipke paid celebrities to participate in students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that Uorfi Javed was paid Rs 1 lakh, while Poonam Pandey received Rs 20,000.

‘Uorfi Given Rs 1 Lakh, Poonam Rs 20,000’

In his complaint, Ansari alleged, “Abhijeet Dipke is a Pakistani agent. He is a supporter of Umar Khalid,” before claiming that Dipke paid celebrities to join the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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He further alleged, “Abhijeet Dipke paid Bollywood celebrities to participate in Jantar Mantar protest. Uorfi Javed took Rs 1 lakh, Poonam Pandey Rs 20,000.”

Ansari also accused Dipke of “ruining the atmosphere in the country” and alleged that if he was not stopped, it could lead to riots.

#WATCH | Delhi: On filing a police complaint against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, a social media influencer, Faizan Ansari says, “Today, I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men… pic.twitter.com/Fol499Cmpi — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

It is worth noting that both Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey, along with several other celebrities, have expressed solidarity with the students’ protest in the national capital. While Javed did not attend the protest at Jantar Mantar, she extended her support to the demonstration in Mumbai and was even seen visiting the protest site as police detained some participants. Pandey, on the other hand, visited Jantar Mantar on July 19 to express her support for the movement.

Influencer Claims Dipke’s Men Assaulted Him Twice

Ansari also alleged that men associated with Dipke assaulted him on two occasions - first in Pune and later in Aurangabad. He claimed that two cases had already been registered in connection with the alleged incidents and urged the Delhi Police to arrest Dipke “immediately”.

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Speaking to ANI, Ansari said he had submitted documentary evidence along with his complaint. “Today, I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already two cases filed on that. I want the Delhi Police to immediately arrest Dipke,” he said.

Ansari also praised the Delhi government and police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk, claiming that the move prevented the law-and-order situation in the national capital from worsening.

“I salute the Delhi CM and the police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time, due to which the atmosphere in Delhi was saved from deteriorating… Dipke is doing everything for his own benefit,” he said.

The allegations made by the influencer have not been independently verified.